Sean McVay showed his unwavering loyalty to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year when he decided to turn down a massive $20 million broadcasting deal with Amazon in favor of staying on as the head coach of the 2022 Super Bowl champions. As it turns out, however, it seems that the Rams organization has not repaid McVay’s loyalty to them.

McVay himself recently revealed that he hasn’t signed a new deal with the team. The general assumption was that the Rams extended his current contract when he turned down the Amazon deal, but apparently, this just wasn’t the case.

Be that as it may, the 36-year-old shot-caller insists that he’s “in a good place” with the Rams in terms of their contract negotiations. McVay said that he’s hopeful that a new deal is struck before the start of the 2023 campaign, but that at the same time, he “wouldn’t want to put a timetable on it.” At this point, it seems that there’s nothing to worry about for Rams fans (h/t Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times):

“These things can kind of drag on, as we all know,” McVay said. “But I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and [G.M.] Les [Snead].”

It’s quite odd to think about why the Rams didn’t immediately extend Sean McVay’s deal after his decision to reject Amazon’s offer. Perhaps it’s a matter of agreeing on a number? Either way, LA better not mess around here, as the last thing they want is for McVay to walk away once his current deal ends in two years’ time.