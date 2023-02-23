This time last year, the Los Angeles Rams were on top of the world after winning Super Bowl 56. But just a little over a year later, the Rams are left picking up the pieces from a moribound 2022 campaign. They struggled with injuries and poor play across the board, but it’s clear that it took quite a toll on their head coach Sean McVay.

McVay was reportedly contemplating moving into TV broadcasting after the 2021 Super Bowl win with Los Angeles, but opted to return for the 2022 season. Those rumors popped up again after this season, with McVay reportedly being worn down as a result of a trying 2022 campaign. But McVay is sticking around, and heading into 2023, he wants to be held accountable for the mess of a season that the Rams just experienced.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“McVay, so personally validated by the success of a franchise built to function almost entirely around him, spiraled under a wave of self-destruction, fatigue, grief and frustration. He agonized over whether to leave the team and called his relationship with football ‘a beautiful torment.’…In late January, he told The Athletic he wanted to be held accountable for that — and for his ongoing personal journey out of the wreckage. ‘I want to be able to face these things,’ McVay said. ‘I want to be able to acknowledge it.'” – Jourdan Rodrigue, The Athletic

Going from being one of the best teams in the league to being one of the worst can certainly be trying, and it clearly took its toll on McVay. However, he isn’t giving up just because of one bad season, and he wants to overcome the issues he struggled with last season. Whether or not he can will play a big role in determining whether or not the Rams are able to put together a comeback season in 2023.