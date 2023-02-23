Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams struggled mightily throughout the 2022 season, with injuries to the QB and multiple players not helping at all as they missed the postseason and the chance to defend their Super Bowl title. Clearly, however, the arduous campaign lit a fire inside Stafford and co.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, revealed as much in a recent episode of her podcast “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.” She shared the Rams QB’s thoughts after watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, highlighting the promise of her husband to beat the Chiefs in 2023.

“We did end up going to Coach [Sean] McVay’s house for the last part of the [Super Bowl] game, and you could see the hunger. Going into this season, there wasn’t that hunger. It was kind of like, ‘Oh gosh, here we go again,'” Kelly detailed.

“We left that house, and Matthew’s like ‘We’re going to beat them in the Super Bowl next year.'”

Now that is certainly what Rams fans would want to hear from Matthew Stafford as they gear up for another season. There are plenty of things that went wrong for the team in 2022, but now that it’s all over, all LA can do is move on and make sure to bounce back come 2023.

Sure enough, Stafford looks more motivated than ever to get back to the promised land. He is still recovering from a spinal injury that ended his season early with the Rams, but once he gets back, there is no doubt he’ll be ready to get to work.