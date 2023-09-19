Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers could be on the trading block soon. Rams head coach Sean McVay said GM Les Snead has reached out to other teams about a potential deal involving Akers.

“Rams head coach Sean McVay says GM Les Snead has spoken with a few teams about Cam Akers, and ‘that's the direction' the team is currently heading,” per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Akers was a healthy scratch for the Rams' Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kyren Williams picked up the slack for Akers at running back and finished with 52 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Unfortunately, the Rams lost to the 49ers, 30-23.

Sean McVay's response to Akers' benching was a clear indication the latter is on the bubble.

“Coach's decision, felt like that was best for our football team. Felt like Kyren gave us the best opportunity and what Ronnie (Rivers) and Royce (Freeman) had done, so that was the decision that I made,” McVay told NFL.com's Nick Shook on Monday.

For his part, Cam Akers tweeted, “I'm just as confused as everybody else. I'm blessed though.”

Cam Akers' days with the Rams are numbered

Cam Akers is in his fourth season with the Rams. He missed most of the 2021 NFL season with a torn Achilles. However, he came back in time to help the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Cam Akers had his best season in 2023 when he ran for 786 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries. Despite Akers' best efforts, the Rams won just five games with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp battling injuries last year.

Where will Akers wind up next? Some of his best possible trade destinations include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings. Your guess is as good as ours.