On Saturday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that running back Sony Michel has decided to retire. Michel, a former first-round pick, had a successful NFL career, winning two Super Bowls (one with LA, the other with the Patriots). The retirement came as a bit of a shock: Michel was supposed to enter his sixth season in LA. Still, McVay had nothing but praise for the RB, who he called an “instrumental piece” of the 2021 championship, per ESPN.

“What an incredible player. What a great career this guy has had… It's a bummer. His body's feeling like it's talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is and love Sony.”

Michel was drafted by the Patriots back in 2018. In that same season, the Patriots had a brutal path to the Super Bowl, beating the Philip Rivers-led Chargers and a young Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs squad. The Pats eventually won it all after a dogfight against the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Sony Michel's second championship ironically came with the Rams. After Cam Akers went down with an injury, Michel took over running back duties for Los Angeles during the 2021 season. Behind McVay's brilliance, an offense led by Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald being Aaron Donald, the Rams went all the way to the Super Bowl. There, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals for their first ring in Los Angeles.

With Michel retiring, the Rams will look to find a player to replace his services. Los Angeles' rushing attack consists of Akers, Kyren Williams, and Zach Evans. The team itself will be on a redemption tour of sorts after an absolutely terrible 2022 season.