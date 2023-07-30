The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022 behind the golden right arm of Matthew Stafford and the incredible route running of Cooper Kupp, among other star players. Sony Michel, the former Georgia Bulldog and first round pick, was also on the team's roster at the time.

The star receiver Kupp is back at full speed and has been putting in extra working catching balls after practice. The Rams have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Ezekiel Elliott which could boost running back depth.

This offseason, Michel signed a one-year deal with the Rams in hopes of recapturing Super Bowl glory. On Saturday, the 28-year-old running back announced he is retiring early. The announcement has left the Rams lacking in depth behind Cam Akers.

According to Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, Michel informed him of his decision during a conversation on Saturday morning.

Michel won a championship with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots during his rookie season. He played four seasons with the Bulldogs and five in the NFL, amassing 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Now that Akers' primary backup has retired, McVay said the Rams will look to young players Kyren Williams and Zach Evans for additional carries.

“Had a good career, feel like we never saw his full potential due to his previous injuries,” said one reader in response.

“Hell of a career wish he retired in NE,” another fan said.

“Gonna miss you here in LA Thanks for helping us win it all Sony Best Of Luck In Retirement,” another fan said.

Me telling my kids years down the road about that 2019 season with the Pats. Post Season legend, Sony Michel. pic.twitter.com/8mEbTCaAYH — New England Sports Review (@nesportreview) July 30, 2023

Now that Michel has retired, fans can officially add backup running to the list of top Rams training camp battles to watch this season.