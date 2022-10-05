There are a number of issues plaguing the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. One that’s stood out early – partly due to the hefty price tag attached to it – is the slow start from wide receiver Allen Robinson.

After four games with the Rams, Matthew Stafford has targeted Allen Robinson just nine times total for five yards short of a hundred. In contrast, Cooper Kupp outdid that 4-game sample in just the Rams’ last outing against the San Francisco 49ers, grabbing 14 catches for 122 yards in their 24-9 losing effort.

It made some sense at the start of the season, with Kupp and Stafford banking on their Super Bowl-winning chemistry beyond anything else. But after four weeks without making significant strides, something needs to be done else it would be a waste of the $46.5 million deal they inked Robinson to early in the offseason.

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the lack of chemistry thus far between Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson, something he’s had to answer for for several weeks now. Rather than pinpoint the pairing in particular, he was vocal about the struggle being a team-wide issue to get people other than Cooper Kupp involved.

Via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:

“It’s just kind of been a struggle overall,” McVay told reporters when asked about getting Allen Robinson involved. “There’s been a lot of different things. Being able to get receivers the ball is such a product of the offense as a whole. We’re at our best when everybody’s getting involved. You look at the two games that we’ve been able to kind of stay on schedule, it’s been getting different guys involved. Obviously Cooper’s a huge part of it, but whether it be Allen or any of the other eligibles, those are things that we’re continuing to work towards. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We still have a lot of time, but we’ve got to be better for sure.”

There’s still plenty of time to right the ship in Los Angeles. A huge game from Allen Robinson in Week 5 will go a long way in nudging them towards the right direction.