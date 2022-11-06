Rams’ final Brian Burns trade offer Panthers rejected was even bigger than first reported

The Los Angeles Rams really, really wanted to trade for Brian Burns ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. The defending champs tried to get the Carolina Panthers to trade them the young pass rusher but couldn’t get a deal to materialize. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though.

The Rams’ monster offer to the Panthers was actually bigger than previously thought. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Rams included a second-round pick in their offer in addition to a pair of first-rounders.

“The Rams put up their 2024 first, 2025 first and a 2023 second-round pick in an attempt to secure Burns from Carolina. The Panthers and GM Scott Fitterer, as we know, said no,” writes Jones. “It’s a significant package Carolina turned down, albeit one that was easier to reject with no 2023 first-round pick. A Carolina source told CBS Sports the team didn’t like its prospects of replacing Burns any time soon.”

The Rams, who carry a 3-4 record into Week 9, would have certainly been better with Burns teaming up with Aaron Donald but they really need help on offense, particularly the offensive line. The Rams were looking to deal Cam Akers and potentially add Brandin Cooks but couldn’t make either trade happen.

While the Panthers look to rebuild around Burns, the Rams will try to work their way back to the top of the standings. Los Angeles is in a tough spot, though they are still well within the playoff picture halfway through the season.