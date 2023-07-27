Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still available in free agency, even as 2023 NFL training camps are now underway. Is Elliott waiting for a different opportunity to pop up, or is he comfortable working out and waiting to make his decision until the season gets closer in an effort to rest his legs?

While it's unclear why Ezekiel Elliott remains an NFL free agent, there are multiple teams that could use a player with his skills in their running back rooms.

Elliott, 28, is 3-time Pro Bowl selection and has run for over 8,200 yards in his career. While some teams may be hesitant to sign an older running back with lots of tread on his tires, Elliott has been receiving rave remarks around the league from former teammates and analysts, including NFL Network's Brian Baldinger (via the33rdteam.com).

“Zeke still is a really good football player,’’ Baldinger said. “He can help out a lot of teams. There aren’t a lot of 230-pound running backs in this league that, if you need a yard for a touchdown or first down, are going to get it for you almost every time.

“He’s still as good a pass-blocker and pass-protector as there is. He’s an excellent receiver. And he loves the game. He’s a good teammate. A good practice player. It’s just a question of, OK, he does have a few miles on him now. He’s not quite as explosive as he used to be.’’

Elliott still profiles as a potential three-down back, although he might not be asked to do that at his next destination. Earlier in the spring ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted about three places Elliott would like to play, but it's unclear whether that desire is mutual, especially with Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon restructuring his contract.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four different intriguing landing spots for Ezekiel Elliott in free agency as training camps roll on.

Potential destinations for free agent Ezekiel Elliott

Minnesota Vikings

It's possible that Elliott needs some other free agent chips to fall in free agency before he makes his decision. Once Dalvin Cook or Leonard Fournette is off the board, Elliott may have more suitors.

Minnesota hasn't been widely rumored as a landing spot for any of the veteran free-agent running backs, but it would make sense as a destination for Elliott. Alexander Mattison, 25, has been patiently awaiting his turn as the starter behind Cook, and it appears the Vikings are ready to give him that job without much competition.

Still, Minnesota is a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and getting a running back with Elliott's experience would be a big boost to their offense. Mattison has been a productive runner, but may struggle to help Kirk Cousins in pass protection, an area where Elliott really shines.

If DeWayne McBride and Ty Chandler fail to impress in training camp, getting a reliable option like Elliott would make a lot of sense for the Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams appear to have committed to Cam Akers as their starting running back, but we don't have to look very far back to see why that might not work out. Akers left the team last season due to having “philosophical and football-related” differences with head coach Sean McVay, and a trade seemed all but certain. It never materialized, and Akers finished off the season strong, but you have to wonder if there are still lingering doubts after the mid-season fiasco.

The Rams also didn't do much this offseason to get more depth in their running back room, despite Akers being on an expiring contract. Zach Evans was selected in the sixth round, and if he struggles early on, the Rams could pick up the phone for Elliott.

Los Angeles has been a safe haven for aging veterans over the last few years, and Elliott could provide some insurance if things go south with Akers again. Protecting Matthew Stafford should be a huge priority, and Elliott could be a goalline producer for the Rams as well.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles in general seems like a nice destination for Ezekiel Elliott, as he has some ties with the Chargers to explore as well. Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is now with the Bolts, and Elliott's familiarity with his offensive system and playcalling scheme could make him a great fit for a team that has struggled to find reliable options behind Austin Ekeler.

The two star running backs would make a fearsome backfield tandem, and could even be deployed on the field together much in the same way Moore did when Elliott was paired up with Tony Pollard in the Dallas Cowboys backfield. The Chargers know better than most franchises how quickly the injury bug can hit, and reducing Ekeler's workload a bit and letting Elliott do some of the ugly short-yardage work would make a lot of sense.

Incumbent backup running back Joshua Kelley ranked 51st out of 60 running backs according to Pro Football Focus, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Elliott reunited with Moore in Los Angeles.

Dallas Cowboys

Maybe the most likely landing spot for Ezekiel Elliott is right back in Big D. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't done anything to extinguish the flame of Elliott returning to backup Pollard, and it sounds like Elliott left on great terms with his teammates.

The Cowboys drafted Duece Vaughn, but he projects more as a satellite/gadget back. Malik Davis has performed well in limited action, but if the Cowboys are at all concerned about Pollard's recovery from a tricky ankle surgery and want some familiarity in the backfield with Dak Prescott, bringing back Elliott could be a realistic option.

It's not often that a player and team part and ways and come right back together just a few months later, but if the market cools for Elliott, it's hard to imagine that Jones and the Cowboys would leave him out in the cold. He's a franchise legend, and still at least a capable backup.

Ezekiel Elliott's free agency has lasted longer than expected, but with training camp underway and injuries in the backfield forthcoming, he should find a new (or old) destination soon enough.