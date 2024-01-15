Rams tight end Tyler Higbee might have suffered an ACL tear after getting hit at the knees during their loss to the Lions.

When it rains, it pours. This season counts as a slight win for the Los Angeles Rams despite the playoff loss. Many expected them to be a bad team, if not one of the worst in the league. However, thanks to a resurgence from Matthew Stafford and their rookie WR-RB duo, they made it to the playoffs.

However, their dreams ended abruptly at the hands of Stafford's old team in the Detroit Lions. Even worse, the Rams were saddled by injuries during the game. The worst injury happened to starting tight end Tyler Higbee, who went down with a knee injury after a tough block. Higbee exited the game and never returned.

After some testing, the Rams are fearing the worst for Tyler Higbee: an ACL injury. The news was relayed by Adam Schefter after the game ended.

“Rams believe TE Tyler Higbee tore his ACL after absorbing a low hit from Detroit safety Kerby Joseph, per sources. There will be additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis.”

The play that resulted in Higbee's injury is a controversial one. Lions safety Kerby Joseph was looking to tackle the Rams tight end, and he went low for the block. Higbee came up limping after the play. Joseph made a similar tackle on TJ Hockenson a month ago, and he took was knocked out with an ACL injury.

Low hits are especially dangerous in football, as the knee is a particularly delicate joint. It remains to be seen whether this play will be reviewed after the season, much like the Eagles' tush push. As for Higbee, the tight end might miss a significant chunk of the Rams' 2024 season if it is indeed an ACL tear. We will keep you posted on the latest updates surrounding this story.