How close are the Los Angeles Rams to making another appearance in the NFL Playoffs?

The Rams ended their 2022 campaign with a record of 5-12, putting them at third place in the NFC West and 14th in the NFC. They finished just ahead of the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears in the NFC, but took spots behind the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

The Rams welcomed 14 rookies to their roster during the 2023 NFL Draft. They added help to the offensive line with their second-round selection when they took guard Steve Avila from TCU. Los Angeles added to its defense with Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young and Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner in the third round before selecting Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth.

“He’s talented. He’s a great athlete. He fits their scheme,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said earlier this month. “I think Sean (McVay) liked him playing in (Todd) Monken’s system. There’s a lot of similarities there. He loves Stafford and he’s got a chance to learn under one of the best. I don’t think you could find a better fit for him.”

Who will be a potential sleeper for the Rams in their 2023 Draft class? And how can they fit on a roster looking to push its way back into a hopeful playoff run?

Rams Rookie Sleeper: Nick Hampton

The Rams will need extra pass rushing help if they want to bring themselves back into playoff contention.

Los Angeles ended with a total of 38 sacks last season, good enough to tie with the Minnesota Vikings and place at around 21st in the NFL, according to NFL.com. Their 3,842 passing yards allowed put them at 22nd in the league. Linebacker Leonard Floyd led the team with nine sacks last season. Floyd, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Bobby Wagner tied at the top spots on the team with 10 tackles for loss each.

Nick Hampton, a former 2-star recruit from Anderson, S.C., ended his five years at Appalachian State with a total of 26.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss. He garnered seven sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss during the 2022 season, peaking at 2.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in a 63-61 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in September. He added five total tackles in a game that saw quarterback Chase Brice throw for 361 yards and six touchdowns.

The self-described “relentless” player said he had a “good bit of communication” with the Rams before the draft and described how he could fit with Los Angeles in an April article by TheRams.com Senior Staff Writer Stu Jackson.

“I had a good bit of communication with them (before the draft),” Hampton said, via Jackson. “I fit their defense, because it’s the same as what we did at Appalachian State.”

He will have the chance to work alongside Donald and a Rams defense that allowed 1,956 rushing yards, good enough for 13th in the NFL.

“Being alongside a superstar, just soaking up knowledge from him, just being alongside him, just getting better each day working alongside each other,” Hampton said, via Jackson.

Nick Hampton will have the opportunity to be a reliable backup with the Rams’ defense and third-year coordinator Raheem Morris. He can fully unlock his potential if he improves his ability to stop the run, but his pass-rushing ability will make him a needed contributor in Los Angeles for what could be the foreseeable future.