The Los Angeles Rams took Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett’s college coach Kirby Smart thinks the Rams are a great fit for his former quarterback.

“He’s talented. He’s a great athlete. He fits their scheme,” Smart said. “I think Sean (McVay) liked him playing in (Todd) Monken’s system. There’s a lot of similarities there. He loves Stafford and he’s got a chance to learn under one of the best. I don’t think you could find a better fit for him.”

Bennett helped Smart and Georgia win two national titles and played himself into an NFL contract. He will start his career as backup to Matthew Stafford, but Stafford missed eight games last season and is 35 years old. Bennett could get the chance to see some significant playing time if he impresses in camp.

The Rams are coming off a dreadful season in 2022. After winning Super Bowl 56, the Rams went 5-12 the following year, finishing with the worst record for a defending champion. With much of the championship roster still intact, the Rams think 2023 will be much better than the previous year.

Kirby Smart has been coaching football for 25 years, so he knows a thing or two about schemes and fits, even if all of those years but one were spent in the college ranks. He also knows Stetson Bennett pretty well and sees him as a great fit in the Rams’ offense. Bennett will get a chance to prove Smart right when training camp starts in two months.