‘It never got close’: Sean McVay opens up on rumors of Rams departure for broadcast booth

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory, there were rumblings about a potential Sean McVay retirement. McVay was rumored to be interested in leave the sidelines for the broadcast booth. However, McVay revealed that the broadcast conversations ‘never got close,’ per The Athletic.

“I’ve always had an interest in the other stuff because I love football so much,” McVay told the Athletic. “But what I would say is there were some opportunities. It never got to where I even took a meeting because what is so fulfilling to me about coaching right now is the stuff where you’re dealing with people, pouring into the players, getting to work with coaches to be able to collaborate.”

Rams fans can relax. Their head coach isn’t going anywhere. He clearly enjoys coaching and wants to keep doing it for the foreseeable future. However, Sean McVay didn’t rule out broadcasting down the road. But for now, he will remain on the sidelines.

“It never got close to (taking another job), but that would be how it all unfolded. But it is nice. Everybody likes being chased a little bit, so it’s kind of nice to hear that stuff. I do think down the road I want to do that. But any of the meetings, I didn’t want to disingenuously meet with people when I knew I was going to coach, so it never even got to the point where I took any of those meetings. But the interest and some of the potential offers were there.”