With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua out for the past few weeks alongside, well, about a dozen other quality players, Sean McVay, and the Los Angeles Rams have been afforded extra chances to examine young players largely thrust into action out of necessity.

One such player who has impressed McVay is none other than Jordan Whittington, the Rams' sixth-round receiver out of Texas who made the initial 53-man roster. Discussing his play with reporters after Week 4, the Rams' head coach celebrated his efforts, as the 24-year-old turned in a career-best six receptions for 62 yards in a losing effort.

“I thought he did a good job. He’s getting familiar with a lot of the different things that we're trying to do, made the most of some opportunities,” McVay told reporters. “I think it was about really what did the coverage dictate, spreading the ball around, had opportunities for the other receivers to be able to get involved. (WR) Tutu (Atwell) made his impact. (WR) Demarcus (Robinson) had a couple plays as well so I think we're at our best when the ball gets spread.”

Is Whittington the next Nacua, as some fans hoped during the offseason, if for no other reason than where he was drafted? No, probably not, but that doesn't mean he can't be a productive player. If anything, the absence of Nacua and Kupp may help his connection with Matthew Stafford, which could lead to better results down the line.

Sean McVay reflects on the Rams' forced on-field development

Discussing the Rams' reliance on younger players in 2024, McVay told reporters that because of a brutal string of injuries, Los Angeles has been forced to rely on plenty of young talents so far this season, even if they don't necessarily want to.

“That's a big part, you just mentioned it. We've had guys in and out of the lineup, corners have been in and out of the lineup. There has been multiple moving parts. It's maybe not quite as significant as the offensive line and [wide] receivers, but it's pretty close. When you start moving guys around and having movable pieces, it's hard to establish continuity, and guys are in key, critical spots of communication that they've never gone through before,” McVay noted.

“That was not part of the plan, and based on how things have unfolded, guys have been thrust into action on both sides of the football way faster than what was ever anticipated, but that's the reality that we're living in. There are definitely a lot of areas where it can be cleaner but we have a lot of guys that are very new and things that have to be more consistently executed and communicated where we're all playing seven as one. There have been times where we've done it, and it's been good, and there have been times where it's hurt us.”

Through the first four games of the 2024 NFL season, the Rams have had 57 different players play at least one snap on offense, defense, or special teams. If the Rams are going to get things back on track and return to the playoffs come January, they will need to get everyone on the same page and their roster back to full strength.