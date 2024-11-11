When Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason, it left an undeniable hole not just on the defensive line but within the organization.

For a decade, Donald was the Rams' focal point, a player who almost forced double teams, still produced at an All-Pro level, and would then hand out backpacks at a community outreach event.

Fortunately, the Rams entered the 2024 NFL calendar year with a plan and were able to leave the 2024 NFL draft with quite possibly the best defensive lineman in the entire class in Jared Verse, who has not only been able to produce big numbers on the field as a pass rusher but has helped to fill the vocal leadership role Donald filled for years. Discussing what he brings to the defense with the media, Sean McVay noted that much like Donald, Verse has an infectious energy that really brings his team together and fires them up in the pursuit of the QB.

“He's got some s**r to him that I really like,” McVay told reporters via ESPN. “That's been big for our defense. I think guys feed off that, and it's a good thing. You need some guys like that. Aaron [Donald] had that to him too. He just might not have talked as loud, but the way he would stare a hole through people they knew. Ramsey was like that. Sometimes those best defensive players, they have some stuff to them that you're like, ‘Oh man, we need that.' You need that edge, that energy, that swagger, and Jared Verse definitely has that.”

Sitting pretty as the 16th ranked edge rusher in the NFL according to PFF, ranking fifth against the run and 17th as a pass rusher, Verse really has looked like the man for the Rams in 2024, both in his spot at a base outside linebacker and unleashed as a pass rusher in subpackages and on obvious passing downs. If this is how good he is now, right out of the gate nine games into his rookie season, imagine how much better he will become with further room to grow.

Sean McVay is proud of the Rams' investment in the rookie class

Elsewhere in his media session, McVay reflected on the decision for the Rams to really go in on the 2024 NFL draft class, committing serious assets to bring Braden Fiske and Verse together after a quality run together at Florida State.

“There was an investment in this draft class, especially when you look at Jared Verse and Braden Fiske,” McVay said. “I thought both of those guys made their presence felt in a big way [against Seattle]. I thought [Week 9] was kind of a coming-out party for Braden Fiske in a way. He's done some really good things. It's tough that he only was charted with two sacks. He sure had an impact on a lot more than that when you go back and you watch the film.”

Les Snead also had nice things to say about the pairing of Fiske and Verse, noting that he, too, is incredibly proud of how their production has translated from the NCAA to the NFL.

“We drafted them to bring an element of disruption from the front four or front five, depending on whether you're in base, nickel, all those things,” Snead told reporters. “To keep it simple, we drafted them to help us disrupt and I think they're doing their part in helping us disrupt opposing offenses.”

While the Rams had plenty of quality young defensive players on their roster heading into the 2024 NFL season, from Cobie Durant to Kobie Turner, and Byron Young, it's clear this new collection of players, including Verse, Fiske, and UDFAs Jaylen McCullough and Omar Speights have the potential to really form a strong core for LA moving forward.