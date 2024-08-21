While losing Aaron Donald on the defensive side of the ball has been incredibly tricky for the Los Angeles Rams to overcome, as the 10-time Pro Bowler will unquestionably go down as one of the greatest defensive linemen of all time, his impact wasn't only left on the gridiron, with the Pitt product providing just as much value as an emotional leader in the locker room.

Playing a key role as the team transitioned from St. Louis to Los Angeles and from the mediocrity of Jeff Fisher to the Super Bowl glory of Sean McVay, Donald wasn't just one of the Rams' most popular players among fans, but within the locker room too, with younger players able to lean on his as they traversed their own NFL careers.

But who will fill that role now that Donald is gone? Well, McVay was asked that very question during his Tuesday media availability session and let it be known that he likes what Kobie Turner is doing on the practice field, as he has truly taken up where his mentor AD left off.

“I've just seen him be himself. I think that's what's important. He's got such a heart for people. He loves football. He works really hard at it. You've heard me talk about the growth mindset. He definitely epitomizes that,” McVay told reporters. “So I don't want him to be anybody other than himself. I think he saw a great example of what one of the best to ever do it, if not the best, looked like. He's going to be himself, and there's certainly things that he'll take that he learned from his mentor in [Aaron Donald] ‘AD.' I want him to be authentic to his personality. He's got a great way about himself with people. He models the way, which I think is the most important thing, and that's what I've seen from him consistently day in and day out.”

After breaking out in limited action last season, recording nine sacks in just four starts – 17 appearances – while playing just 62 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Turner is the popular pick to become the Rams' next big breakout player in 2024, with an expanded role expected in both base and defensive sub-packages for Chris Shula's defense this fall. If Turner can match his 2023 production or even exceed it without Donald by his side, the Rams' defense will be in good shape moving forward, especially if he can replace Donald as a locker-room leader, too.

Sean McVay likes this Rams rookie DT, too

Later in his media availability session, McVay was asked about another young Rams defensive tackle, Braden Fiske, and how he's been able to transition to the NFL alongside his fellow Florida State product Jared Verse.

While his fellow former Seminole earns most of the headlines, McVay loves what he's seen from Fiske so far, too, noting that he believes he's ready to continue in the league right out of the gate.

“He's done a good job. I think when you look at it, you've seen three really physical offensive lines. He missed some time when he ended up coming out of the [Dallas] Cowboys practice a little bit earlier. He had the blister where he didn't practice against the [Los Angeles] Chargers,” McVay noted. “I thought he had his mind right going into that last practice against the Cowboys. Those are some great interior players. This is as good as it gets around the league, and you could see there was a focus [and] there was a concentration. There was an intent in terms of being great with his hands [and] understanding where he fits based on whatever the play was. I was really pleased with him. He's getting better and better, and conscientious players continue to improve. He's certainly one of them.”

Despite only playing one season for Florida State in college after playing parts of five seasons at Central Michigan, Fiske still flashed enough – largely playing with Verse – to garner Day 2 grades heading into the 2024 NFL draft. While the Rams paid a heavy price to move up to draft him, surrendering a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and, controversially, a 2025 second-round pick to secure his services, if he can contribute right away, work effortlessly next to Verse and form a bright young core alongside Turner and fellow second-year pro Byron Young, it will only set the Rams defense up for success not only in 2024 but beyond. Even if he won't be on the field with the boys any longer, something tells me Donald will appreciate that too, as he'll get to watch the next generation of Rams get it, just like his early run alongside the likes of Robert Quinn.