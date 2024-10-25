Maybe it took a little help from the officials, and quelling Cooper Kupp trade rumors added a bonus, but Sean McVay earned a historic win Thursday night, according to a post on X by Los Angeles Rams RPR.

“With a win against Minnesota, Head Coach Sean McVay became the winningest head coach in franchise history (including postseason), passing John Robinson (79 wins). He accomplished the feat during his eighth season, while Robinson needed nine seasons to become the winningest coach for the Rams. According to ESPN Research, McVay, 38, is the second man since the 1970 merger to be the winningest coach of a franchise before turning 40. He joins John Madden, who became the Raiders' all-time wins leader at age 36 in 1972.”

The Rams surprised the Vikings by a score of 30-20.

Rams HC Sean McVay’s accomplishment needs context, please

When Madden earned his spot in history, the Raiders were only 10 years old. They had five coaches prior to Madden and John Rauch held the franchise lead with 33 wins. Madden took over at age 33 and won 12 games in his first season. He passed Rauch in 1972, and eventually earned 103 wins.

McVay is the 27th coach in Rams’ history and needed 80 wins to earn his accolade. Other notable Rams’ coaches included Chuck Knox (69), Mike Martz (53), and George Allen, who had 49 wins before taking over in Washington.

McVay focused on the win as it related to this year, according to therams.com.

“What a great team against an excellent opponent,” McVay said.

McVay could not have accomplished the feat in franchises like the Cowboys (Tom Landry, 270), Chiefs (Andy Reid, 290), Bears (George Halas, 324), Patriots (Bill Belichick, 333), or Dolphins (Don Shula, 347).

Historic win came against good friend

It’s interesting McVay got his historic win against Kevin O’Connell’s team.

O'Connell, who is in his third season with the Vikings, worked as offensive coordinator in Los Angeles under McVay for two seasons. O’Connell helped McVay and Rams win Super Bowl LVI. Days later, O'Connell took over the Vikings' franchise. O’Connell said he and McVay are very close, according to vikings.com.

“He's one of my closest friends in this league,” O'Connell commented. “I have so much love for him. (I will) always look back on those two years (together) as incredibly impactful. Winning a Super Bowl was something that I will not ever forget, for sure.”

McVay said O’Connell has done a great job with the Vikings, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think he's done a great job over the first two years, with a variety of different situations that have presented themselves,” McVay said. “I think he's got a great coaching staff. They've done a great job of being able to add players that fit the identity that they want to play with. Kevin's a guy that made a tremendous influence and impact as a coach here.”