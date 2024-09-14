After an absolutely brutal series of events in Week 1, with Steve Avila and Joseph Noteboom joining Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein on the bench despite starting off the game on the field, Los Angeles Rams fans desperately wanted to hear some good news, any good news from Sean McVay heading into Week 2.

Fortunately, during his Friday media availability, he did just that, with the Super Bowl-winning head coach boldly declaring that he expects some heavy reinforcements as the Rams take the team east to Arizona in the form of Rob Havenstein, who will be returning from an ankle injury.

“I do, yep. He should be good,” McVay declared to reporters. “He's had a really good week, so I do.”

So, with Havenstein back to full strength, what does that mean for Warren McClendon Jr., who held up fine for the Rams in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions? Well, McVay believes he can move to left tackle and take over for shaky practice squad player A.J. Arcuri, even with the addition of Ty Nsekhe in free agency. Why? Because McLendon Jr. was impressed with his versatility during training camp.

“I saw a guy that has really stretched himself where there has been growth. I think he's played really well at right [tackle]. He's done a great job of getting a bunch of experience that we wouldn't have anticipated if it weren't for some of the absences of guys on the left side,” McVay told reporters. “To be able to play either or, especially, when you get back to full health… if he ends up being a swing tackle, that's super important. I've been pleased with Warren. He's continuing to grow. I think he's really coachable [and] the game makes sense to him. There's been a lot of good things to see from him.”

Originally drafted in the fifth round out of Georgia, McClendon was a right tackle by trade in Athens and was likely expected to stick to that position in the NFL, too, by most talent evaluators. Still, if McVay likes what he's seen from the second-year pro on the left side, why not give him a chance to play the position at least in Week 2 before Jackson makes his big comeback in time for the home opener? Can't be any worse than Arcuri in Week 1.

Mike LaFleur celebrates Sean McVay's next-man-up mentality

Asked for his opinion on the Rams having to shake up their offensive line in Week 1, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur also complemented his entire team for coming together and fighting until the end against the Lions, as they knew darn well that no one felt sorry for them.

“You know what? ‘Next man up’ and no one cares. That's the truth. When it's happening in real time, I thought [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] did an awesome job as a leader just kind of having that kind of ‘Next man up’ mentality. Hey, we're going to keep this thing moving. [Offensive Line Coach Ryan Wendell] ‘Wendy' and the group responded with it. Again, no one feels sorry for you. Injuries happened on their side, too. I don't know if anyone was injured in that game, but I'm sure they did, and you just keep it moving.”

As the Rams shuffled around their offensive line in Week 1, the Lions didn't have pity on them one bit, instead deciding to exploit it over and over again with a steady stream of pass rushes. In Week 2, hopefully, the Rams will be better positioned to succeed against the Cardinals, as even they can get after a quarterback if Jonathan Gannon dials them up.