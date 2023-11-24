Desperate for a win, two teams meet in the NFC West! Check out our NFL odds series for our Rams-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Week 12 is underway in the NFL and we're here to bring you another prediction and pick for this competitive matchup in the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) will square off against the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) as both teams try to get their season back on track. Check out our NFL odds series for our Rams-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently third in the NFC West and they're hanging on to slim hopes of a Wild Card spot if they can improve their record in the coming weeks. They took a step in right direction with their 17-16 win over the Seahawks last week, so they'll take that momentum into this game and look for another win as road underdogs.

The Arizona Cardinals are just one game away from the worst record in the NFL and it's been tough to see them struggle with the loss of two quarterbacks during the season. Kyler Murray is back and healthy, however, and he's immediately given his team better chances to perform as the season winds down. Look for them to play inspired football in front of their home fans.

Here are the Rams-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -2.5 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-106)

Under: 45.5 (-114)

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals Week 12

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams had to grind out a tough win last week as they came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal NFC game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford visibly injured his hand during the game, but it didn't stop him from driving the Rams down the field and taking the lead. He's done the same thing countless times during his career and it shows how gritty this Rams team is willing to get. Still, their offensive line needs to make improvements and give Stafford ample time to throw the ball. Until their running game can come back as strong as it was, Matt Stafford will have to lead this team to victory.

The Rams defense did a great job of limiting the run game. Both opposing running backs had slow days as the Seattle defense stacked the box more than usual. The Cardinals are in a similar position in not having an established run game, so the Rams could look to once again put the pressure on Arizona's front line. With how athletic their defensive line is, expect them to get to Kyler Murray a number of times as they try to force him into throwing lazy passes down the middle.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals had a golden opportunity to steal a win against the Texans last week, but their playmaking on offense came up just short in keeping up with Houston. Still, they forced a career-high three interceptions for C.J. Stroud, a feat unheard-of for the first half of the season. We've also seen how determined and pesky this team can be as they're one of the only teams to beat the Dallas Cowboys this season. Kyler Murray should give them a massive boost on the offensive end, but the root of their problems may be deeper than just the quarterback position. Against a defense that likes to bring the house, Arizona will have to be diligent about protecting Kyler Murray.

To win this game and cover the spread, the Cardinals will have to be dynamic in how they mix up their running and passing plays. We've seen Kyler Murray work with many run-pass options throughout his career, so it could benefit the Cardinals for him to open up the dual-threat aspect of his game. Their receivers have been rather dormant for most of the year, so the Cardinals are due for a big game from Murray and the passing game as well.

Final Rams-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Rams are needing this win badly for their Wild Card chances, but the Arizona Cardinals will be fired up to play at home as slight underdogs. If Kyler Murray can tire the Rams' defensive line with his scrambling and extending plays, the Cardinals could have a chance to win this game.

However, the Rams just have more to play for right now and coach Sean McVay will have his team ready for the moment. It's unclear how Matt Stafford is feeling with his hand. The return of running back Kyren Williams to practice is a very promising sign and I expect the Rams to finish this season strong.

Los Angeles Rams -2.5 (-110)