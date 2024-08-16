ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The battle for LA will be front and center as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Chargers prediction and pick.

During their first taste of preseason action, it was the Rams that were able to best the Dallas Cowboys in a low-scoring fashion 13-12. While plenty of starters did not suit up against Dallas, rest be assured that a good amount of Rams players will be attempting to get in game shape for this epic crosstown, throw-down.

On the other side of things, the Chargers are hoping that they'll kickstart an offense that mustered up a measly three points in their home defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. Similarly to the Rams, the expectation is that football fans should see plenty of Chargers starters in this Week 2 Preseason contest.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Rams-Chargers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Chargers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 33.5 (-105)

Under: 33.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rams vs. Chargers Preseason

Time: 7:05 ET/4:05 PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

In order for the Rams to cover the spread and ultimately win as the “designated road team”, be on the lookout for the team to make it a main focus to not turn the ball over at a rapid pace. Versus Dallas, Los Angeles lost the turnover battle by a -4 margin as backup QB and former Georgia Bulldogs standout Stenson Bennett threw a whopping four interceptions. Ironically enough, it ended up being Bennett who fired the game-winning touchdown to put the Rams on top of the Cowboys in the waning seconds of the ball game last weekend. Still, losing the turnover battle by that steep of a margin is nearly impossible to overcome, and it is doubtful that the Rams could survive again.

In addition to the quarterbacks needing to play well considering Matthew Stafford is scheduled to be unavailable with a hamstring ailment, don't be alarmed if Los Angeles makes a repeated effort to get the running game going versus the Chargers. After topping 100 yards rushing on the ground against Dallas, finding a way to exploit the Chargers' run defense may give the Rams a one-way ticket to covering the spread.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Meanwhile, the debut of a brand new head coach Jim Harbaugh proved to be a tough pill to swallow. Even if it's only preseason, it was the Chargers that failed to secure any positive momentum on offense in the defeat to the Seahawks.

Nonetheless, it is difficult to believe that Harbaugh and company didn't use much of their week to tighten some screws and make sure that a similar output was replicated.

On paper, it appears that the Chargers could make some much-needed noise in the early going of things on the defensive side of the ball with top pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. It remains to be seen how much action the superstar duo will see on Saturday, but whenever they are in the game, they have the ability to create chaos for the Rams offensive line.

With starting signal caller Justin Herbert still battling a nagging plantar fascia ailment in his foot, it will be up to backups Easton Stick and Max Duggan who famously led the TCU Horned Frogs to a College Football National Championship appearance two seasons ago. Not to mention, but former UFL field general Luis Perez will also be a part of the quarterback party. Unfortunately, the trio of arms went a combined 14/32 passing for 121 yards and an interception through the air. Simply put, this is not going to cut it if the Chargers are going to record their first preseason game. At the end of the day, consistency in the passing game without turning the ball over will prove to be vital for Los Angeles.

Final Rams-Chargers Prediction & Pick

This game will be a crucial test for both teams as they look to refine their strategies and assess their depth. For the Rams, establishing a solid offensive rhythm and continuing to bolster their defense will be key. For the Chargers, finding consistency on both sides of the ball and integrating new talent will be the focus. As always, it is difficult to pick the outcomes of preseason games, but it is probably wise to take the Rams in this one due to deeper quarterback depth behind Matthew Stafford.

Final Rams-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Rams +2.5 (-110)