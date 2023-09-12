The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of a four game series Tuesday night. Below we will continue with your MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers pulled out a win in game one of this series. Texas put up 10 runs on 11 hits, and they drew nine walks in the win. Five different players on the Rangers had a multi-hit game in the win. Jonah Heim, and Evan Carter had two hits, and both launched a home run. Heim collected five RBI as his home run was a grand slam. On the mound, Dane Dunning was solid in his start. He threw six innings, allowed three runs on six hits, and he struck out seven in the win.

For the Blue Jays, George Springer was the leading hitter. He was 2-4 with an RBI on the night. Cavan Biggio was 1-2 with two runs scored, and two RBI. Biggio also smacked a home run in the game. Chris Bassitt was the losing pitcher in the game. He threw 5 1/3 innings, allowed five runs on nine hits, and struck out three. Genesis Cabrera gave up four runs out of the bullpe. He walked three batters, and gave up two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Max Scherzer will get the ball for the Blue Jays. Hyun Jin Ryu will be the starting pitcher for the Blue Jays.

Here are the Rangers-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Blue Jays Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Blue Jays

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Scherzer is having a good season, but he does have a few bad starts. However, he is still one of the better pitchers in baseball. Scherzer allows opponents to hit just .223 off him this season, and he has 172 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched. One thing Scherzer has done well this season is pitch on the road as a member of the Rangers. In two road starts, Scherzer has thrown 14 innings, allowed seven hits, three runs, and struck out 16. That type of success will give the Rangers a great chance to cover this spread and continue their win streak.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Ryu has been pretty good in his seven starts back. He has thrown 34 innings, he has a 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and the Blue Jays are 5-2 when he pitches. He has gone five innings in six of those seven start, so he does not go deep into games. However, he always puts the Blue Jays in a position to win. Ryu will need to go deeper into this game, but if he keeps pitching as he has been, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

I expect a very close game in this one. Both pitchers are capable of great things, and they have shown it this season. I will give the edge to the Rangers in this game. I am a huge fan of Scherzer, and I think he will have a great bounce back start in this one.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+136), Under 8.5 (-120)