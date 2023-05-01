Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After a troubling start to the season, Madison Bumgarner was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hasn’t looked like the Cy Young candidate he was before. However, if there’s one team that could turn Bumgarner‘s career around it’s the Texas Rangers.

Bumgarner made four starts in 2023, compiling a troubling 10.26 ERA. He had a 0-3 record and a 10/15 K/BB ratio. While Bumgarner is still owed $36 million, the Diamondbacks still decided to release him.

Now, the left-hander is available on the free agent market. He has seen little interest since his Diamondbacks release. Still, as the Rangers chase a postseason berth, Madison Bumgarner would be a worthwhile gamble.

Bumgarner bounce-back

Since joining the Diamondbacks in 2020, Bumgarner never really lived up to his potential. Over 69 games in Arizona, Bumgarner held a 15-32 record with a 5.23 ERA and a 276/116 K/BB ratio. It’s a far cry from his work with the San Francisco Giants.

Bumgarner spent the first 11 years of his career with the Giants, appearing in 289 games. He held a 119-92 record with a 3.13 ERA and a 1,794/428 K/BB ratio. Bumgarner was a four-time All Star and won three World Series with the Giants.

It’s hard to imagine Bumgarner truly returning to his Giants form. He last played for San Francisco in 2019. However, Bumgarner won’t cost mega millions after his poor Arizona performance. He’s a cheap gamble that could pay off big for the Rangers if Bumgarner bounces back in any form.

Bochy Brilliance

When Bumgarner was dominating lineups with the Giants, Bruce Bochy was his manager. With Bochy now managing the Rangers, he makes Bumgarner’s fit in Texas much more realistic.

Bochy managed the Giants from 2007-2019. The year Bochy stepped down from his position was when Bumgarner went to the Diamondbacks. Clearly the duo know how to succeed, winning three championships together. As Bumgarner looks to resurrect his career, Bochy is his best bet for success.

Bumgarner is 33-years-old. Even if he makes his return, he won’t be in the MLB much longer. In Bruce Bochy, Bumgarner would be playing for a manager he can trust to finish out his time.

Rangers all-in

Over the past two offseasons, Texas has proved their seriousness about making a deep playoff run. They signed Corey Seager and Marcus Siemien last year. This year, they focused on the pitching bringing in Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney.

Madison Bumgarner would fill a supplemental role for the Rangers. While he has spent most of his career as a starter, Texas could look to use him out of the bullpen. Come playoff time, teams need as much pitching as possible. If healthy and producing, Bumgarner could be a versatile arm for the Rangers.

While the Rangers are planning to make a postseason run, Texas hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2016. They’ll need guidance as they look to make a deep run. Bumgarner has shined throughout his career in the postseason and if nothing else could be a leading voice in the clubhouse.

The Rangers have gone all-in and are desperate for a postseason berth. Signing a guy like Bumgarner wouldn’t immediately make the Rangers World Series favorites. However, before his time with the Diamondbacks, Bumgarner looked like a future Hall of Famer. It won’t cost much for the Rangers to see if Bumgarner still has some gas left in the tank.

And if anybody is going to help Bumgarner succeed again, it’s Bruce Bochy.