The Texas Rangers acquired Max Scherzer from the New York Mets via trade back in August with the intention of enlisting his services for the postseason. This plan, of course, was derailed by Scherzer's battle with a shoulder injury, which some believed was season-ending. But thanks to the wonders of modern science, Scherzer recovered enough to the point where he was able to start for the Rangers in Game 3 of their ALCS clash against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

However, this, again did not work out according to plan. Scherzer ended up struggling in his return from injury; he pitched just four innings for the Rangers, allowing five runs on five hits during that span before Bruce Bochy pulled him from the game. As a result, he received the loss, marking an ignominious beginning to his 2023 playoff run.

Max Scherzer's Game 3 struggles naturally brought some questions regarding his health and whether or not the Rangers rushed the veteran starter back from his injury recovery. In particular, some wondered whether it was the wise decision from Bochy to roll with Scherzer even if he was healthy, knowing the rust he has given his lengthy hiatus. However, the Rangers manager was adamant that he did make the right decision, even if it resulted in a loss.

“Yeah, I’d do it again. He’s one of our guys. He was ready. No regret on that,” Bochy said, per Mac Engel of Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

That is indeed a healthy perspective to view it from, as the result of a decision doesn't change whether or not the thought process behind that choice was a sound one. If Max Scherzer felt that he was healthy enough to pitch, and the Rangers medical staff gave him the greenlight to do so, then why shouldn't Bruce Bochy put their trust in them? An 8-5 defeat to the Astros shouldn't change that.

At the very least, the four innings Scherzer provided, despite the terrible results, gives the Rangers pitching corps four more innings of rest in preparation for the tougher games ahead as they try to prevent the Astros from mounting an ALCS comeback.