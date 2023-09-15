Just a week ago, the Texas Rangers (82-64) seemed destined to be the odd team out in the American League playoff picture. Now, they are peaking at the perfect moment after just sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in a pivotal four-game series. And help is on the way.

“According to Bruce Bochy, the hope is that Josh Jung joins the team Monday when they return home to host Boston,” Jared Sandler of 105.3 The Fan and Bally Sports reported Tuesday. “Adolis Garcia is a possibility for next weekend against Seattle.”

Texas has battled a plethora of key injuries since the All-Star break, none more brutal than Max Scherzer's regular season-ending shoulder injury. A surefire postseason berth is now mired in uncertainty, with just two weeks left to go until October.

Somehow, the team has survived a depleted starting rotation thus far, but if it's going to overcome this concerning lack of depth, the offense will need to be at full strength. Slugger Adolis Garcia has been nursing a knee injury for the last week, while third baseman Josh Jung was placed on the injured list with a fracture in his thumb on Aug. 7.

Getting Jung back for the start of next week would be huge. The 25-year-old was a strong candidate for AL Rookie of the Year before getting hurt. He adds even more power to manager Bruce Bochy's robust lineup (batting .274 with 22 home runs).

Garcia has had a rough second half of the 2023 MLB season but is still on his way to a career year (34 homers, 100 RBIs). He can change the trajectory of a game with one swing. If the Rangers are finally able to roll out a healthy lineup, then this year might end the way it started for this deep squad.