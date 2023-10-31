With the World Series tied at one game apiece, the Texas Rangers sent out Max Scherzer in Game 3 to try and gain a lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, Scherzer suffered an early injury, forcing the Rangers to turn to their bullpen.

Scherzer left the game in the third inning with back tightness, via Fox Sports MLB. Before suffering his injury, Scherzer kept the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard with just two hits. The Rangers held a 3-0 lead over Arizona after four innings.

Max Scherzer left tonight's game with back tightness pic.twitter.com/JQOP6WvlkC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

Scherzer looked distraught as he walked off the field both at the nature of the injury and the fact he had to leave the mound. However, something was clearly bothering him as he went to pitch the fourth. Texas will likely update Scherzer's status either during or after Game 3.

The Rangers' ace dealt with a thumb injury in the days leading up to Game 3. He was able to battle through it to make his start. That battle certainly wasn't for naught, as he gave Texas three scoreless innings. But with the Rangers trying to pick up the away win, Scherzer was surely hoping he was able to pitch longer.

After Max Scherzer went down, Texas turned to their planned Game 4 starter Jon Gray. They'll have to make some pitching configurations due to Scherzer's injury. However, in the World Series, everyone is available.

Texas is looking to close out a Game 3 win and take a 2-1 series lead over the Diamondbacks. They'll await to see the severity of Scherzer's injury and hope he can make an impact later in the series if called upon.