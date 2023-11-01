Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has sounded off on Adolis' Garcia's injury. Seager shared his thoughts after the Rangers' 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series, per FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Corey Seager is one win away from earning the second #WorldSeries title of his career The @Rangers SS joined @Ken_Rosenthal after Game 4 pic.twitter.com/aYk6TnHh3N — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2023

“You know, we miss him. He's been a big part of what we do. We're trying to go out win this one for him. So we just hope he gets better this offseason but we're going to keep going for him,” Corey Seager said.

Adolis Garcia left during the eighth inning of the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He felt a painful sensation in his oblique late in the game. Rangers team physicians accompanied him to their clubhouse for further assessment.

Adolis Garcia underwent an MRI. The diagnosis revealed he has a moderate strained oblique that will force him to sit out the rest of the 2023 World Series. It's a shame considering Adolis Garcia hit the walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning of Game 1. That moonshot to right field gave the Rangers a 1-0 series lead.

Despite missing Garcia's services, the Rangers got off to a rousing start in Game 4. They built a whopping 10-0 lead after just two innings of play. Marcus Semien had five RBIs and Corey Seager hit a home run in their 11-7 victory. As for the Diamondbacks, their gallant comeback in the late innings fell short.

The Rangers are now just one win away from winning their first Fall Classic pennant. Just like what Corey Seager said, Texas is dedicating the rest of the World Series to Adolis Garcia. Let's wait and see if they can close out the Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday.