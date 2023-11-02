The Texas Rangers won the first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday night and a big reason why was the play of Corey Seager. The superstar shortstop rose to the occasion for the Rangers the entire postseason, taking home World Series MVP honors for the second time in his career.

In between celebrations, Seager spoke to the media following the Rangers'  historic win. He was asked a peculiar question given the circumstances when a reporter pondered why the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to re-sign Seager a few years ago.

Seager quickly shrugged off the question and moved on to the next one, leaving the reporter scrambling to find his next headline.

Seager spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers, but left the franchise after the 2021 season, signing a record deal with the Rangers. He had an MVP-caliber year with Texas in 2023, capping it by becoming the fourth player in MLB history to win multiple World Series MVPs.

RECOMMENDED
Nelson Cruz in a Rangers jersey has retired from MLB
Seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz retires from MLB

Matt Wadleigh ·

Braves, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Dodgers, World Series
Braves: Atlanta named early favorite to win 2024 World Series

Eva Geitheim ·

Former U.S. President George Bush and Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in front of fans.
Rangers: George Bush chimes in with congratulations after World Series victory

Zachary Weinberger ·

The fact that any question about the Dodgers was asked is kind of strange, but to ask that type of question is a real head-scratcher. It's almost like asking someone about their ex after they just got married.

Corey Seager did a good job handling the situation and didn’t let it ruin his night. The Rangers star seems to be in the right situation in Texas and his signing paid off for the franchise in just two seasons.

A lot of stars shined this October, but it was Seager who lit up the brightest.