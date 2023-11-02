Seager rose to the occasion for the Rangers the entire postseason, taking home World Series MVP honors for the second time in his career.

The Texas Rangers won the first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday night and a big reason why was the play of Corey Seager. The superstar shortstop rose to the occasion for the Rangers the entire postseason, taking home World Series MVP honors for the second time in his career.

In between celebrations, Seager spoke to the media following the Rangers' historic win. He was asked a peculiar question given the circumstances when a reporter pondered why the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to re-sign Seager a few years ago.

Reporter: “Why did the Dodgers let you go?” Corey Seager:…… pic.twitter.com/XIov4jBZdj — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) November 2, 2023

Seager quickly shrugged off the question and moved on to the next one, leaving the reporter scrambling to find his next headline.

Seager spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers, but left the franchise after the 2021 season, signing a record deal with the Rangers. He had an MVP-caliber year with Texas in 2023, capping it by becoming the fourth player in MLB history to win multiple World Series MVPs.

The fact that any question about the Dodgers was asked is kind of strange, but to ask that type of question is a real head-scratcher. It's almost like asking someone about their ex after they just got married.

Corey Seager did a good job handling the situation and didn’t let it ruin his night. The Rangers star seems to be in the right situation in Texas and his signing paid off for the franchise in just two seasons.

A lot of stars shined this October, but it was Seager who lit up the brightest.