Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Texas Rangers released an epic hype video for their brand new City Connect uniforms on Monday. The uniforms themselves look sharp, but the video stole the show, per the Rangers’ Twitter.

Some of the City Connect uniforms from various teams around the league have underwhelmed. However, the majority of the reception for these specific uniforms has been positive. The video offered a Texas-inspired vibe, while the jerseys themselves are fresh to say the least.

The Rangers, as a team, are playing an impressive brand of baseball at the moment. They currently lead the AL West with a 9-6 record. Jacob deGrom, Texas’ new star pitcher, isn’t off to the best start. The rotation, however, has displayed signs of potential.

Texas’ offense also features a number of intriguing hitters. Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe are both proven big league bats. The lineup recently lost Corey Seager to an injury, but the offense is still capable.

Competing in the AL West for the entire 2023 season will prove to be a challenge despite their hot start to the year. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros have both battled mediocrity up to this point, but both of those teams are expected to lead the division. Nevertheless, the Rangers may be able to challenge them. If not, an AL Wild Card spot still could be on the table.

For now, the Rangers will focus on taking it one game at a time. And Texas will look good while doing so with their new City Connect uniforms.