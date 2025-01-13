With January already near the halfway mark, the start of MLB spring training 2025 draws closer and closer. As pitchers and catchers report, the hot stove simmers and teams are still searching for ways to improve their major league rosters. Based on last year's results, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to beat. Entering 2025, that still seems to be the case.

Fresh off capturing their eighth world title in franchise history, the Dodgers are very much hungry for more. They've added top starter Blake Snell on a five-year deal, signed Korean standout Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal and brought back key contributors in outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and reliever Blake Treinen.

Those additions and more are why the Dodgers remain at the top of ClutchPoints' latest MLB Power Rankings. The defending champions remain the most talented team in the majors and could still add more talent. The NL is filled with teams tying to hunt them down though, including the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Let's not forget the AL, who has their fair share of contenders. This set of rankings will kick off with the champions. Here's why they retain the top spot.

Dodgers are projected to once again be top team in MLB

Winning back-to-back championships would certainly be very sweet indeed for the Dodgers, as the roster has been meticulously built by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes. The additions they've had this offseason have highlighted their strengths (versatility among multiple starters) and addressed their weaknesses (starting pitching depth). They are ready to fight for their ninth title in 2025.

2. Atlanta Braves

At the moment, the Braves are the best of the Dodgers' contenders in the National League. Once again, a successful regular season was overshadowed by coming up short in the postseason. Atlanta hopes that superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. comes back to them sooner rather than later. Losing starting pitcher Max Fried to the New York Yankees stings as well, but the Braves should have the starting pitching depth to withstand the loss. Can they match the Dodgers' sheer amount of star power? That remains to be seen.

3. New York Yankees (2024 AL Champions, MLB runners up)

The Yankees were four innings away from capturing Game 5 of the World Series. They would have been going back to Los Angeles down 3-2, still with a fighting chance against the Dodgers. Yet, multiple defensive miscues helped LA escape Yankee Stadium with their eighth title. Since then, the Yankees have lost superstar Juan Soto yet pivoted with multiple additions. These pickups included first baseman Paul Goldschmidt; starting pitcher Max Fried on an eight-year, $218 million deal; closer Devin Williams, and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. They might not be done with the pickups either, as they currently have a hole at either second or third base.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

Once again, the Phillies were left with a bitter taste in their mouths. The New York Mets, their division rivals, beat them in the Divisional round on their way to the NLCS. After winning the division, the Phillies were expecting another World Series run. They've since added to their rotation by trading for left-hander Jesus Luzardo. They could also potentially upgrade their lineup still. With president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in charge, no avenue is off limits when it comes to getting Philly back to the Fall Classic.

5. San Diego Padres

The Padres are deep and balanced, not to mentioned primed to finally break past the Dodgers in the NL hierarchy. Superstars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. front a strong lineup. Veterans Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove front an experienced rotation. Can the Padres step up in year two of manager Mike Shildt's reign? It wouldn't be the most surprising of developments in 2025.

6. Cleveland Guardians

The AL runners-up, Cleveland is another team that was ahead of schedule in 2024. The team was largely unsung. Even its' superstar third baseman, Jose Ramirez, is as underrated a superstar as any fan can name in baseball. Manager Stephen Vogt was superb in his first year at the helm, and the Guardians are looking for an even better encore. A World Series berth is certainly on the team's mind entering 2025.

7. Kansas City Royals

The Royals' run came a season earlier than most fans and analysts thought it would, but it was fun while it lasted. Bobby Witt Jr. showed he is already one of the best players in baseball and would have won the AL MVP award if not for the absolute monster season Judge had for the Yankees. The pitching is deep, and retaining veteran Michael Wacha was a smooth move. Building upon last season's success is the number one goal for Kansas City in 2025. Accomplishing that goal will be much tougher with the rest of the AL now on notice.

8. New York Mets

Signing Soto to the record $765 million pact was a move that sent shockwaves throughout the sport. It showed that the Mets are hungry for more, especially after last year's run to the National League Championship Series. They've only added more talent with Soto and starting pitcher Clay Holmes. The focus now should be on retaining star first baseman Pete Alonso to protect Soto and star shortstop Francisco Lindor. Can the Mets and Alonso come to terms on a deal that works out for both sides?

9. Houston Astros

Once again, the Astros won the AL West and made it to the postseason in 2024. They lost to the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round, as the short series showed the flaws in Houston's system. Then, they traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs for a package headlined by new starting third baseman Isaac Paredes. First baseman Christian Walker also signed a three-year pact as GM Dana Brown has pivoted multiple times this offseason to keep the Astros in contention. Will his backup plans keep the roster afloat? In a tighter AL West, anything is possible in Houston.

10. Milwaukee Brewers

The reigning NL Central champions, the Brewers were upset by the Mets in the NL Wild Card series and their season ended early. They traded Williams to the Yankees for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and second base prospect Caleb Durbin in a rare win-for-win deal. They are ready for the loss of Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants. Ace Freddy Peralta is back at the top of a deep pitching staff. Bet against Milwaukee next season at your own peril.

11. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks came out of nowhere to snag Corbin Burnes on a six-year, $210 million deal. It broke a franchise record for the largest contract and is still an absolute steal for the ace right-hander. The former Cy Young award winner almost won the award once again during his lone season with the Baltimore Orioles. He now joins a rotation that could be the best in the NL. Is that strong enough to get the Snakes back to the postseason? GM Mike Hazen and the Arizona brass certainly hope so.

12. Baltimore Orioles

Losing Burnes was a huge blow that the Orioles still haven't prepared for. They've signed veterans Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to one-year deals, and bring back Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer, plus last year's trade deadline acquisition, Zach Eflin. So, in theory, the rotation is good to go. Is it as strong as it was last year? No. Can it be better? If Rodriguez and Kremer take the next steps in their development, and the three veterans produce close to their recent track records, then yes. Better starting pitching equals a better shot at winning come October.

13. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have the best starting rotation in baseball at the moment. The quintet of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miler and Bryan Woo would be a handful for any team to play in October. Yet, outside of outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, the offense needs more impact bats. Alonso and Bregman would be great additions to a lineup that could use both of them to be frank. Will baseball czar Jerry Dipoto try and lure one of the big bats to the Pacific Northwest?

14. Texas Rangers

The 2023 World Series champions came up short in their bid to repeat, as they didn't even make it to MLB's annual postseason dance. Injuries were one of the things that held them back, as multiple starters missed time. However, a lot of those players are now healthy and still play for the Rangers, and the team has made a couple of other moves to supplement the current talent. Is this group good enough to get back to the postseason? In a shallower AL West, they could certainly make a run.

15. Chicago Cubs

So far, the Cubs' biggest move is trading Bellinger to the Yankees to get his salary off the books. The team has multiple pieces that would succeed on a postseason squad, including outfielder Ian Happ, shortstop Dansby Swanson and superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. Shota Imanaga looks to make the sophomore year jump and anchor the rotation. Will improvements from these players and other moves make the North Siders contenders once again? In a deep NL Central, it is still unclear.

16. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins had a monumental collapse during the second half of last season. At one point, they had a healthy lead in the AL Central. By the time the dust settled, manager Rocco Baldelli's team missed out on the playoffs. There haven't been too many changes from the team that lost the division title a few months ago, much to the dismay of a good amount of the fanbase. The Royals and Guardians have surpassed the Twins, and the Tigers aren't too far behind. Minnesota needs to use a bit more of their resources to improve the club. If they spent like an MLB franchise, maybe some of these shortcomings they have wouldn't be as apparent.

17. Cincinnati Reds

Bringing in future Hall of Famer Terry Francona to manage the major league roster was an excellent move. It was a short retirement for “Tito,” as this team could make its way into the postseason. Elly de la Cruz is already a superstar, and young stud Matt McLain should be back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for all of 2024. Do the Reds have enough pitching to make some noise come October? The jury is still out on that, no matter how much young talent they may possess.

18. San Francisco Giants

The Giants finally reeled in a big fish, as Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the team in December. He immediately fills the biggest hole on the roster, and slides into the heart of the San Francisco order. Veteran starter Justin Verlander also joined the team on a one-year deal, so he'll team up with Logan Webb at the top of the Giants rotation. New president of baseball operations Buster Posey has improved the roster, but there's still a lot to do in San Francisco. Can one of MLB's perennial underdogs get back on top in 2025?

19. Tampa Bay Rays

The big return that the Rays are looking forward to? Ace Shane McClanahan, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He would headline another emerging rotation, one that could certainly lead the team back to the postseason. As the Rays play at Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season, the team could use all the good news it can get. McClanahan fronting a staff including Ryan Pepiot and Taj Bradley would be a very promising one for Tampa Bay. Perhaps one that is even postseason-worthy.

20. Detroit Tigers

Signing Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal to play second base was a smart move, yet the move of Colt Keith to first base is an interesting one. The Tigers could use him at third base, or possibly shortstop. Former number one pick Spencer Torkelson played better at the position after returning from Triple-A later in the season. Why move him from a position that should be his long-term home? A curious choice by a team trying to get back to the postseason in 2025.

21. Toronto Blue Jays

Franchise stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette might not be in Toronto this time next year. Once again, they struck on multiple big free agents, most notably Soto and Burnes. The team has talent and could definitely make a playoff run. Whether that run would end in a championship is anyone's guess. If that is the case, then should the Blue Jays' brass, led by GM Ross Atkins, trade one if not both “Vladdy” and Bo in order to jump start a rebuild? Anything is possible moving forward.

22. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals lost another franchise star (and MLB icon) when Goldschmidt left for New York. Third baseman Nolan Arenado still hasn't been traded, but that is something that the team is trying to accomplish as they cut payroll. Starting pitchers Steven Matz and Sonny Gray are also reportedly on the market. Things are going to get worse before they get better in St. Louis. Hopefully this youth movement will grow into the next contending core for the Cardinals.

23. Boston Red Sox

Trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler to a one-year deal were both shrewd pieces of business by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Crochet was worth the price they paid, as he's a 25-year-old lefty with a lower number of innings on his arm than most starters his age. If Buehler performs like he did in the World Series for the Dodgers, then he'll be getting a much bigger contract next offseason. Can Boston ride their arms back to the postseason?

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen coming back into the fold is a good thing for the franchise, and the acquisition of Spencer Horwitz to play first base could be a low-key great addition. Paul Skenes leads a potentially dominant rotation, as Jared Jones could be the Batman to Skenes' Superman. They are going to fighting for a postseason spot in a deep division. Can some more young guns from the farm make an impact at PNC Park in 2025 and beyond? That will be the story of the summer on the banks of the Alleghany River.

25. Athletics

Before they make their permanent move to Las Vegas, the Athletics will spend the next three seasons in Sacramento. MLB will allow them to share their home stadium with the Sacramento River Cats, a minor-league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. In preparation for that, they signed starting pitcher Luis Severino to a club record $67 million deal and traded for another starter in Jeffrey Springs. The duo will headline a rebuilt starting rotation during their first season in California's capital. Will it lead to more wins for the A's?

26. Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals are making their way back up to respectability. A lot of that is due to the persistence of GM Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez, who ran the team when they won the 2019 World Series, MLB's top prize. Now, the pieces of their young core are making their way to the majors, led by outfielders Dylan Crews and James Wood. Catcher Keibert Ruiz has cemented his spot behind the plate, and CJ Abrams is an All-Star at shortstop. How will the Nationals' next wave of talent prove themselves at the major league level?

27. Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout deserves better than the team that is currently assembled around him. Yes, he's had his struggles with injuries over the past few seasons. Yes, he hasn't been the transcendent talent that he was earlier in his career before the injuries. At the same time, they owe it to the player that is arguably the best player in franchise history to try and win. There are a few other bright spots (catcher Logan O'Hoppe, left fielder Taylor Ward, and shortstop Zach Neto) come to mind, but GM Perry Minasian needs to add more. ASAP.

28. Miami Marlins

The Marlins aren't this low due to their pitching, especially with former Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara due to return to the rotation after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Their offense, on the other hand… well, it could use some help. There isn't one bonafide veteran threat in their projected starting lineup. There are quite a few veterans on the open market that could help their lineup, like native son Anthony Rizzo. The former Cubs and Yankees first baseman is on the backend of his career, but he'd be a great addition to Miami's locker room and lineup. Is that something Rizzo would be open to? Can't hurt to call and ask him.

29. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies were the worst team in the National League last year, and that might happen again in 2025. Outfielder Kris Bryant is a shell of the MVP he used to be and is currently being paid $27 million a year. They have some talent in the minors that could make their debuts sooner rather than later. As always, they still need pitching, particularly in the MLB starting rotation. Free agency still has some arms availably, but Colorado would certainly have to overpay to lure one or two to the Mile High City. Could arms like Patrick Corbin, Mike Clevinger and Lance Lynn give GM Bill Stewart and his team a chance? They owe it to the major league roster to find out.

30. Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox had the worst season in MLB history in 2024, as GM Chris Getz fired manager Pedro Grifol midseason during the duo's first year working together. New manager Will Venable hopes to bring his own sense of culture to a clubhouse that desperately needs it. The trade of ace Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox stings, but it brought back multiple top-tier prospects, including catcher Kyle Teel. Will the White Sox be even worse than last year? Not if Venable, Getz and the roster they are building can help it.