The Texas Rangers have been a very solid team in the MLB all season long and fans are hoping to see their team compete in the postseason. The Rangers have looked good all season, but the AL West has performed so well that Texas is currently in third place despite having a 76-63 record. The Rangers are hoping for a wild card spot, but they are on the outside looking in at the moment. They are just a half game back of the Toronto Blue Jays, who hold the final wild card spot. The race to the finish line is going to be an exciting one.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

When the Rangers picked up Max Scherzer at the trade deadline, they were hoping that having that extra ace would propel them into the postseason. It will be a few weeks before we see if those hopes come true, but one thing is certain: Scherzer has to be better than he was in his start against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Astros obliterated the Rangers for a second straight day, this time winning 12-3. Scherzer lasted just three innings and gave up seven earned runs on six hits and three walks. The Astros launched three homers in those three innings.

Because of the rough performance, some people believed that the poor start was due to Max Scherzer being injured, but he shot down that theory post game. Scherzer said after the game that the rest he gets between now and his next start will be the remedy he needs, according to a tweet from Jeff Wilson. If Scherzer can start playing his best baseball of the year, that will help the Rangers' playoff chances dramatically.