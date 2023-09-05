The Texas Rangers announced roster moves involving four pitchers in the organization on Tuesday, highlighted by the return of Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi was sidelined for over a month with a right forearm strain that landed him on the injured list on July 30. The first-year Rangers starter was in the American League Cy Young Award conversation before the injury, having arguably his best season yet as a pro.

Eovaldi posted an 11-3 record with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 19 starts before hitting the shelf. 12 of his 19 outings were quality starts, including two complete games. He is slated to start Tuesday against the Houston Astros.

Among other moves was the selection of Ian Kennedy's contract from Triple-A Round Rock. The veteran right-hander made 11 appearances for the Rangers earlier this season before being demoted to the minors. Kennedy denied the demotion and instead elected for free agency, only to sign another minor league deal with the Rangers a month later.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Kennedy has a 7.20 ERA in the MLB this season. He has a 3.51 ERA and three saves in 22 minor league appearances.

Reliever Josh Sborz landed on the injured list for the third time this season, this time with a left hamstring strain. After having a very good first half, Sborz has a 9.20 ERA since the start of July.

The Rangers also designated right-handed pitcher Glenn Otto for assignment, possibly ending his tenure with the team. He pitched to the tune of a 10.12 ERA in 10.2 innings after spending the majority of the season recovering from a shoulder strain.

The Rangers enter Tuesday in the final wild card spot in the American League and one game back of first place in the AL West.