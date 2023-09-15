Texas Rangers DH/C Mitch Garver had to leave Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after fouling a pitch off of his left foot. Fortunately, his X-Rays came back negative, according to Rangers beat writer Evan Grant. The team listed his injury as a “left forefoot contusion.”

Mitch Garver is in his seventh major league season. He's having the best season of his career at the plate, hitting .284 with a 149 OPS+ and 17 home runs. Garver has caught 28 games for the Rangers this year, with Jonah Heim as the first opfftion behind the dish. For a catcher, Garver hits very well, so he has also started 42 games at designated hitter.

The Rangers have been riddled with injuries since the All-Star break, with five 2023 All-Stars hitting the IL at some point. They also just lost Max Scherzer for the remainder of the season. The good news is Garver's injury doesn't appear to be serious. Still, the team hopes he won't miss much time at all.

In Thursday's game, the Rangers completed a timely four-game sweep of the Blue Jays. Heading into the week, Toronto held onto the second AL Wild Card spot. After this series, the Rangers now hold that spot, half a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners, who occupy the third spot. The Blue Jays have fallen out of a playoff spot.

After a brutal stretch in August and early September, in which the Rangers lost 16 of 20 games, they have now won five straight. Texas is finally gaining some momentum to make a push for the AL West title. However, with all of the injuries they have had, particularly in the rotation, they might not have much success in the postseason.