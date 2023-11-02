Rangers owner Ray Davis had some heartfelt words for fans after the team won their first World Series in the team's 63-year franchise history

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title in the franchise's 63-year history on Wednesday. Naturally, the Rangers are the talk of the baseball world, and owner Ray Davis revealed his true feelings on the team's long wait to hoist the World Series trophy:

“You know, this franchise has waited 63 years to pick up that trophy, I can't tell you what it means to (the fans). Thank you for all your support…your patience.”

The Rangers came close to accomplishing their goal just over a decade ago. The team reached the fall classic in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011 but fell 4-1 to the San Francisco Giants and 4-3 in a heartbreaking series loss the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2012 the team won 93 games but was eliminated in the American league Wild Card Series. The following year, the Rangers won 91 games but failed to reach the postseason.

The Rangers hadn't even made the MLB postseason since 2017 and lost 102 games just two seasons ago and 98 games last year. But emerging Rangers players like Ardolis Garcia contribute in big ways this season. The team also traded for Max Scherzer, who joined Dane Dunning and Nathan Eovaldi to fill the void left by the injured Jacob deGrom.

With the Rangers' 63-year championship streak snapped, the longest drought now belongs to the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians haven't won the World Series since 1948, a streak of 75 disappointing seasons.

Rangers owner Ray Davis and the team will likely celebrate this championship just a little more than some other franchises. The first one is always special.