With their 82-67 record, the Texans Rangers are just 1.5 games out of the AL West and remain 0.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners for the third and final playoff spot. As the Rangers look to clinch their spot in the playoffs, they'll be adding plenty of power back into their lineup.

Both Josh Jung and Adolis Garcia were activated from the injured list, per MLB's transaction page. Jung had been dealing with a left thumb fracture while Garcia had a right patellar tendon sprain. Both players were able to take batting practice earlier in the day on Monday and are ready to make their grand return to the Rangers.

Jung had been having an electric rookie season before suffering his injury. On the way to an All-Star nomination, Jung hit .274 with 22 home runs and 67 RBI. After a brief cup of coffee with the Rangers last season, Jung has fully supplanted himself as Texas' third baseman of the present and future.

Garcia earned his second All-Star appearance after reaching the Midsummer Classic for the first time back in 2021. This time around, Garcia hit .244 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI. The outfielder has already surpassed his career-high in home runs and is just one RBI from breaking his career-best.

The Rangers have dealt with numerous injuries this season and have still found a way to put themselves in the playoff hunt. Finally, some injury news has broke Texas' way. With Josh Jung and Adolis Garcia back in the lineup, the Rangers will look to put the finishing touches on a strong regular season by earning a spot in the playoffs.