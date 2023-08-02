Texas Rangers All-Star Corey Seager is ahead of schedule when it comes to his injury recovery. In fact he's so ahead that he's now returning to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Rangers initially didn't have Seager in the lineup for the contest, but in a surprising move, they decided to activate him from the injured list, per Talkin' Baseball. Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining a thumb injury on July 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For what it's worth, Seager was expected to be out for more than two weeks due to his sprained thumb. However, the team announced early on Wednesday that he has healed faster than expected, thereby speeding up his return to action as well. Rangers general manager Chris Young didn't raise hopes up about Seager immediately joining the team after recovering from his injury, but clearly, they have seen enough from the star shortstop to skip rehab assignment and throw him into the starting lineup rather quickly.

“He's doing some modified baseball activities,” Young said of Seager, via ABC News. “All signs point to him being back sometime shortly thereafter the 10-day period, but again, that could change. One step at a time, but everything right now is going very well.”

Corey Seager's return is definitely a big boost to a Rangers team that reloaded before the trade deadline with a Max Scherzer trade. They are still atop the AL West with a 61-46 record, but with the Houston Astros right on their tail, there's no room for comfort at all.

The 29-year-old Seager has slashed .350/.413/.631 so far in the season. He has also recorded 15 home runs, 29 doubles and 58 RBI in the 66 games he has played so far, so his presence is undoubtedly a major factor for the Rangers.