By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Texas Rangers, notably Martin Perez, stole strikes in 2022. The Rangers led all of MLB in called strikes out of the zone last season with a mark of 662, per MLB Network. Perez led the league with 120 strikes called on pitches that were out of the zone as well. MLB Network’s Tom Verducci explained how Texas is able to steal strikes.

Martín Pérez relied on pinpoint pitching to fuel his career year 🎯 Tom Verducci breaks down the @Rangers' southpaw and what he will continue to provide to the new-look rotation next season.#MLBTonight | #StraightUpTXpic.twitter.com/p6bYe7P4Y2 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 2, 2023

Verducci explained that the Rangers’ catchers are the secret to Texas’ strategy. Catcher Jonah Heim is seen receiving Martin Perez’s pitches at a low angle in the above-posted clip. This allows the home plate umpire to have a good look at the strike zone. And Heim’s framing ability leads to pitches that were technically balls being called strikes.

Perez ultimately had an All-Star caliber 2022 season. Stealing strikes played a pivotal role in the left-hander’s success. One has to imagine it also played a role in Perez, who accepted the Rangers’ qualifying offer, deciding to return to Texas.

One also has to wonder how this strategy will impact new Rangers’ star pitcher Jacob deGrom, who’s arguably the best pitcher in baseball when healthy. Facing deGrom could prove to be unfair for hitters if the ace is receiving called strikes out of the zone in 2023.

Texas has made an effort to boost their pitching rotation during the offseason. Jacob deGrom and Martin Perez are set to lead the rotation. Meanwhile, pitchers such as Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi will provide depth for the Rangers.

And they should all benefit from Texas’ ability to consistently steal strikes.