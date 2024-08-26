One of the top prospects in the Texas Rangers organization has taken another step closer to the Major Leagues. The Rangers announced on Monday that they have promoted pitcher Kumar Rocker to Triple-A Round Rock after he tore through Double-A in jaw-dropping fashion.

Rocker, a rare two-time first-round draft pick after the Mets failed to sign him in 2021, entered the Rangers system in 2022. Even with elbow surgery delaying Rocker's 2024 season, he's climbed through the Minors quickly. In 19.2 innings pitched at Double-A Frisco, he gave up only one earned run (0.46 ERA) on nine hits with 29 strikeouts and three walks.

Despite Rocker's dominance, he's still working his way back into form. The righty threw a season-high 70 pitches in his most recent start, which lasted 4.2 innings. He has still yet to face a batter three times in a game since his return.

“I want to see myself do that for sure,” Rocker told the Dallas Morning News. “It’s exactly what I want. I want to be pushed a little bit, poked and prodded. That’s part of it. I want to learn from it.”

Rocker will take Jack Leiter's spot in Triple-A. The Rangers plan to call Leiter — a college teammate of Rocker's — up to the majors and have him join the rotation, possibly as soon as Wednesday. Leiter has made three starts for the Big League club this year and they haven't gone well. He's given up 17 earned runs in 9.1 total innings with seven strikeouts and six walks. Leiter has been much better in Triple-A, where he has a 3.51 ERA in 77 innings.

Kumar Rocker has elite stuff despite his slipping prospect profile

Rocker burst onto the national scene in 2019 when the then-Vanderbilt Commodore became the first pitcher to ever throw a no-hitter in an NCAA Tournament Super Regional. He went on to win both his College World Series starts en route to becoming that year's CWS most outstanding player and winning a national title.

The Mets drafted him 10th overall in 2021 but did not sign him due to medical concerns. Rucker underwent shoulder surgery that fall and re-entered the draft, where the Rangers took him third overall.

His star began to fade, however, when another procedure delayed his pro plans. He underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-2023. That will make his first full season as a professional baseball player his age 25 season next year, making him old by prospect standards. And that's barring another injury.

Despite any concerns, however, Rocker still has elite stuff. He throws a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup, though the fastball and slider are his two primary pitches.

“Rocker is famous for his slider, a wipeout mid-80s beast with power and depth, and he showed it off in both the AFL and in his official pro debut last spring,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “The quality of his mid-90s fastball varied, as it lacked life and command in Arizona when he worked from a lower arm angle than usual, then got more swings and misses when he threw from a higher slot in 2023.”