The Texas Rangers have signed Josh Harrison to a minor-league contract, according to MSM Sports. Josh Harrison played 40 games for the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in the 2023 season. The infielder spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rangers are his seventh team since 2018.

Harrison will head to the minor leagues and ramp up in Triple-A Round Rock for the Rangers, according to MSM Sports. The veteran hopes to be part of Texas' major-league roster for the stretch run. The Rangers lead the Houston Astros by 3.5 games atop the AL West and are likely headed to the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

The Phillies signed Harrison to a one-year, $2 million contract in January. Philadelphia designated Harrison for assignment on the day of the 2023 MLB trade deadline to help make room on the roster for Rodolfo Castro and Michael Lorenzen.

The 2023 season certainly hasn't gone as Harrison had planned. He's hitting .204/.263/.291 with two home runs and 10 RBI. Harrison's .554 OPS is the lowest mark of his career for a season in which he's played at least 40 games. The newest member of the Rangers' Triple-A club has a -0.6 WAR in the majors this year.

Much of Harrison's value comes from his ability to play all over the field. He's spent time in the outfield, at second base and at third base this season. Harrison also has experience playing shortstop.

The Harrison signing comes with Rangers starting third baseman Josh Jung on the IL with a fractured thumb. It's unknown if Jung will be able to return during the regular season.