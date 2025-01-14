ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers are still trying to figure things out, but they have been improving recently. It'll be another challenging test when they visit the Colorado Avalanche, but it's a matchup the Rangers have handled well over the past few seasons. The Rangers have won three consecutive games against the Avalanche after a four-game winnings streak for Colorado. However, you can be sure that these matchups will always be an instant classic, as three of the past four meetings have gone to a shootout, and the other ended in overtime. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Avalanche prediction and pick.

Here are the Rangers-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Avalanche Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline: +148

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: -165

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Avalanche

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Altitude, MSG

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Do the Rangers have what it takes to make a comeback in the standings and make the playoffs? They are in a good conference to do it since, as it stands, no team is entirely out of the postseason picture. New York is currently sixth in the Metropolitan Division and is 13 points out of the third spot for the automatic playoff bid. However, they are just four points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild-card position. The Rangers have five teams to pass to get to that spot, but if they continue winning games at their current pace, they can do it. New York has won four of their past six games, including wins over playoff teams like the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Returning to Ball Arena isn't necessarily good for the Avalanche. Colorado usually has a good home-ice advantage, but they are just 12-8-1 this season. They have been better, or equally as good, on the road, with a 14-9-0 record. The Rangers have also been better on the road, with an 11-11-0 record, while they are 9-9-2 at home.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche's last ten games look good on paper, as they are 7-2-1. The problem is that five of those wins came in the first half of those games, while they have been alternating wins and losses over their past five games. It's a battle of Jekyll and Hyde, as they lost games to the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, and Winnipeg Jets by a combined score of 8-2. Then, they won games against the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers by a combined score of 9-2. The trend they are on will say that this will be another successful game for the Avalanche.

The Avalanche will try to win the goaltending matchup in this game, which Igor Shesterkin's return could complicate. However, Mackenzie Blackwood has held the fort for Colorado over the past five games. Avalanche goaltenders have a 1.60 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

Final Rangers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The offenses of this team have been inconsistent despite all the talent on their rosters. Shesterkin vs. Blackwood has the makings of an elite goaltending matchup, and we'll take the chance on plus-money odds for this game to go under. Avalanche games have gone under in four of their past five, while the Rangers have gone under in two straight since Shesterkin's return.

Final Rangers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Under 6 (+100)