The Texas Rangers will begin a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park. We’re in Beantown sharing our MLB odds series and making a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Rangers-Red Sox Projected Starters

Tyler Mahle vs. Branyan Bello

Tyler Mahle (0-1) with a 1.80 ERA

Last Start: Mahle went five innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on five hits, striking out two and walking one in a loss to the Houston Astros.

2024 Road Splits: Mahle has had one start this season, going 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA on the road.

Branyan Bello (10-5) with a 5.16 ERA

Last Start: Bello went 4 2/3 innings in his last outing, allowing three earned runs, five hits, striking out six, and walking three in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals,

2024 Home Splits: Bello is 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA over 10 starts at Fenway Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +112

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have had a horrible season, not even months removed from winning their first World Series title. Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. The Rangers find themselves on the outside, with almost no chance of making the playoffs. Still, they have some games to play and an offense that still has the talent to get things done.

Marcus Semien is not the same player he once was, and he has struggled with consistency issues this season. He is also batting just .245 with 61 hits, nine home runs, 25 RBIs, and 35 runs over 63 games in his career against the Sox. Meanwhile, Corey Seager set another record and continues to bash the baseball.

Seager is only the fourth player in Rangers’ history to batter at least 25 home runs in each of his first three seasons with the club. Now, he looks to continue that success against the Sox. Seager is batting .273 with 12 hits, one home run, five RBIs, and six runs over the last 10 games against Boston. Conversely, Adolis Garcia would like to do significantly better. Garcia is hitting just .191 with 15 hits, five home runs, 14 RBIs,, and 14 runs over 21 games against the Sox.

Mahle has had some durability issues over the last few years. Now, he gets a chance to make a name for himself and prove that he can stay healthy. When Mahle finishes, he will turn it over to the fourth-worst bullpen in baseball. Kirby Yates has been the lone bright spot of this reliever core, going 4-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 20 saves in 20 chances.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their lineup can get things going and build an early lead. Then, they need a good outing from Mahle, with the pitcher needing to avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are fighting for their lives as they come into this series. Significantly, they trailed the Kansas City Royals by 2 1/2 games for the final wildcard spot in the American League entering Sunday. Their lineup has to set the tone early.

Jarren Duran is the leadoff hitter. He leads the team in hits and will look to square the baseball to give the hitters behind him a chance to rake. That means Rafael Devers will certainly get his chance. Significantly, he is hitting .268 with 34 hits, six home runs, 23 RBIs, and 22 runs over 32 games against the Rangers in his career.

Bello is awaiting the arrival of his child as he took paternity leave to be with his wife. But he will be ready for this one and focused on beating the Rangers. When Bello exits, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 20th in team ERA. Kenley Jensen is one of the few bright spots, with a 3-1 record and a 2.95 ERA while converting all 21 of 24 save chances.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can clobber the baseball and make Mahle work harder for his outs. Then, they need a revitalized Bello to pitch strong and locate the corners of the strike zone.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are the third-worst team in baseball at covering the run line, coming into Sunday with a mark of just 51-66. Boston isn’t much better, sporting a mark of 53-62. The Rangers are also pitiful at covering the run line on the road, coming into Sunday with a mark of 25-34 against the run line. Meanwhile, the Sox came into Sunday with the worst record against the run line at home, displaying a pitiful 20-37 mark in front of the Boston faithful. We don’t expect either pitcher to succeed. Lastly, we don’t expect either team to pull away. Rangers cover the spread in this one.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)