A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon’s latest video games on Nintendo Switch, have been putting up great competition within the game where Trainers can put their skills to the test and show why they really are the very best like no one ever was. On the latest season of the online ranked battle, season 6, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will start its competition from May 1 to May 31, 2023.

Ranked battle Pokemon season 6 starts

The ranked, online battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet season 6 will utilize Regulation C rules and, as mentioned, will start on May 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023. There are Singles Rulesets and Doubles Rulesets that everyone should take note of. The sixth Ranked Battle Series continues to focus on the Pokemon of the Paldea Pokedex and continues the ability to use the Treasures of Ruin: Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu.

Singles Ruleset

Pokemon Restrictions: Paldea Pokedex

Pokemon Limits: Team of 3 to 6 Pokemon from Level 1 to Level 100 are allowed but will only reflect Level 50.

Match Duration: 10 minutes only

Team Preview: 90 seconds only

Turn Time: 60 seconds only

Doubles Ruleset

Pokemon Restrictions: Paldea Pokedex

Pokemon Limits: Team of 4 to 6 Pokemon from Level 1 to Level 100 are allowed but will only reflect Level 50.

Match Duration: 10 minutes only

Team Preview: 90 seconds only

Turn Time: 60 seconds only

Rewards



Trainers will be given rewards depending on their current Tier. Of course, Trainers are encouraged to continue grinding through the ranks to move up in the Tiers and gather as many rewards as possible.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Master Ball Tier Bitter Herba Mystica x 3 Gold Bottle Cap x 1 Bottle Cap x 3 Ability Patch x 1 100,000 League Points

Ultra Ball Tier Bitter Herba Mystica x 1 Gold Bottle Cap x 1 Bottle Cap x 3 Ability Capsule x 1 60,000 League Points

Great Ball Tier TM171 x 1 Bottle Cap x 1 Ability Capsule x 1 30,000 League Points

Poke Ball Tier TM171 x 1

Beginner Tier 5,000 League Points



Banned Pokemon

Several Pokemon will not be allowed to participate or partake in the 6th-ranked battle of the game. Listed below are all Pokemon banned from the competition:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Galarian Meowth

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Johto Wooper

Quagsire

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzle

Inteleon

Perrserker

Koraidon

Miraidon

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

There’s a lot to benefit from and learn from other Trainers when you compete in the Online Ranked Battles. If you’re a totally new player getting into the scene, make sure you read up on our guide to Pokemon VGC Intro and make yourself familiar with the different rulings and match guides for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ranked battles.

If you’re looking to up the ante and be better than the rest of the Trainers that you are going up against, we’ve come up with a pretty nifty list of the Top 10 Most Powerful Pokemon in the game, the Best Supports to use for Doubles Battles, and the Best attackers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Make sure that you also bookmark this list of all the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battles to be notified of which useful Pokemon for Ranked Battles will be coming up like the current ongoing Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Pokemon Tera Raid Battle.

Make sure to tune in from time to time to get the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!