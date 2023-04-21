Walking Wake and Iron Leaves make a comeback in the new and latest announcement for the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battle. This is after the incident that Trainers experienced during its previous run on the latest Pokemon game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers have reported that they catch an egg instead of the actual Pokemon that they have defeated during the raid’s run. Given that it was a one-time catch experience for everybody, this wasn’t something that the fans were very happy about.
Latest Details for Walking Wake & Iron Leaves in Tera Raid Battle
Together with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s patch update 1.3 that was released today, April 20, 2023, part of the fix was the glitch that some of the Trainers experienced while playing the game on version 1.1 and entered the Tera Raid Battle for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves and received an egg by mistake.
Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will be returning to be featured on the next Pokemon Tera Raid Battle happening on May 1, 2023, to May 14, 2023. Walking Wake is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet Trainers while Iron Leaves is exclusive to Pokemon Violet Trainers.
Walking Wake details are as follows:
Level: 75
Tera Type: Water
Star Level: 5 Star
Moveset:
- Hydro Stream
- Dragon Pulse
- Noble Roar
- Flamethrower
- Sunny Day
Base Item Drops:
- Exp. Candy L
- Exp. Candy S
- Health Feather
- Water Tera Shard
- Water Tera Shard Host
Random Item Drops:
- Exp. Candy L
- Exp. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Health Feather
- Tamato Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Naive Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Water Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
Iron Leaves details are as follows:
Level: 75
Tera Type: Psychic
Star Level: 5 Star
Moveset:
- Psyblade
- Leaf Blade
- Megahorn
- Swords Dance
- Electric Terrain
Base Item Drops:
- Exp. Candy L
- Exp. Candy XL
- Health Feather
- Psychic Tera Shard
- Psychic Tera Shard Host
Random Item Drops:
- Exp. Candy L
- Exp. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Health Feather
- Tamato Berry
- Big Pearl
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Naive Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Psychic Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
While Walking Wake and Iron Leaves aren’t the prettiest in design, these Pokemon (at least for those who have been able to secure themselves one and not get an egg thanks to the glitch) are pretty strong in Pokemon battles. Although these Pokemon aren’t really legal to use in Pokemon VGC, there are still valuable things that you can get by joining and securing yourself a Walking Wake or an Iron Leaves. The drops that they will provide are pretty useful for your main team. Make sure that you still join even if these two aren’t that appealing to catch. Of course, as the game says, “Gotta catch ’em all!”
Best of luck, Trainers!