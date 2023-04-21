A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves make a comeback in the new and latest announcement for the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battle. This is after the incident that Trainers experienced during its previous run on the latest Pokemon game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers have reported that they catch an egg instead of the actual Pokemon that they have defeated during the raid’s run. Given that it was a one-time catch experience for everybody, this wasn’t something that the fans were very happy about.

Latest Details for Walking Wake & Iron Leaves in Tera Raid Battle

Together with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s patch update 1.3 that was released today, April 20, 2023, part of the fix was the glitch that some of the Trainers experienced while playing the game on version 1.1 and entered the Tera Raid Battle for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves and received an egg by mistake.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will be returning to be featured on the next Pokemon Tera Raid Battle happening on May 1, 2023, to May 14, 2023. Walking Wake is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet Trainers while Iron Leaves is exclusive to Pokemon Violet Trainers.

Walking Wake details are as follows:

Level: 75

Tera Type: Water

Star Level: 5 Star

Moveset:

Hydro Stream

Dragon Pulse

Noble Roar

Flamethrower

Sunny Day

Base Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy S

Health Feather

Water Tera Shard

Water Tera Shard Host

Random Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy L

Rare Candy

Health Feather

Tamato Berry

Big Pearl

Nugget

Naive Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Water Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Iron Leaves details are as follows:

Level: 75

Tera Type: Psychic

Star Level: 5 Star

Moveset:

Psyblade

Leaf Blade

Megahorn

Swords Dance

Electric Terrain

Base Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Health Feather

Psychic Tera Shard

Psychic Tera Shard Host

Random Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy L

Rare Candy

Health Feather

Tamato Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Nugget

Naive Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Psychic Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

While Walking Wake and Iron Leaves aren’t the prettiest in design, these Pokemon (at least for those who have been able to secure themselves one and not get an egg thanks to the glitch) are pretty strong in Pokemon battles. Although these Pokemon aren’t really legal to use in Pokemon VGC, there are still valuable things that you can get by joining and securing yourself a Walking Wake or an Iron Leaves. The drops that they will provide are pretty useful for your main team. Make sure that you still join even if these two aren’t that appealing to catch. Of course, as the game says, “Gotta catch ’em all!”

In case you’d like to know more about all the Pokemon Tera Raid Battles that has happened and will happen, make sure to check out our list of all the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle. See which ones are up and coming, which ones have already been done, and which ones are currently running like the Blissey Pokemon Tera Raid Battle alongside the Typhlosion Pokemon Tera Raid Battle happening this weekend, April 21, 2023 to April 23, 2023

Best of luck, Trainers!