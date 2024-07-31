The LSU Tigers football program boasts a storied history filled with national championships, SEC titles, and a tradition of producing some of the most legendary players in college football.

Before LSU football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Tigers history.

1. Y.A. Tittle (QB, 1944-1947)

Y.A. Tittle was one of the pioneers of LSU football, known for his strong arm, accuracy, and leadership. During his college career, Tittle threw for 2,525 yards and 23 touchdowns, earning All-SEC honors and leading the Tigers to a 1947 Cotton Bowl appearance.

Tittle's success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and an MVP award. His contributions to LSU and his professional achievements secure his place among the greatest players in Tigers history.

2. Billy Cannon (RB, 1957-1959)

Billy Cannon is perhaps the most iconic player in LSU history. Known for his speed, power, and versatility, Cannon won the Heisman Trophy in 1959, becoming the only LSU player to receive the prestigious award. He is best remembered for his legendary 89-yard punt return against Ole Miss on Halloween night in 1959, a play that remains one of the greatest in college football history.

Cannon’s contributions helped lead LSU to a national championship in 1958. He went on to have a successful career in the AFL, earning All-Star honors and leading the league in rushing. Cannon’s legacy at LSU is defined by his unforgettable performances and his place in college football lore.

3. Bert Jones (QB, 1970-1972)

Bert Jones, known as the “Ruston Rifle,” was one of the most talented quarterbacks in LSU history. During his time with the Tigers, Jones threw for 3,255 yards and 28 touchdowns, earning All-American honors in 1972. His strong arm, accuracy, and leadership on the field made him a standout player.

Jones went on to have a successful NFL career with the Baltimore Colts, earning NFL MVP honors in 1976. His contributions to LSU football and his professional achievements secure his place among the all-time greats in Tigers history.

4. Kevin Faulk (RB, 1995-1998)

Kevin Faulk is one of the most versatile and productive running backs in LSU history. Known for his agility, vision, and ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver, Faulk finished his college career with 4,557 rushing yards, 832 receiving yards, and 53 total touchdowns. He was a three-time All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors in 1996.

Faulk’s impact extended beyond college as he went on to have a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl titles. His contributions to LSU and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Tigers history.

Patrick Peterson was a lockdown cornerback known for his exceptional athleticism, speed, and playmaking ability. During his time at LSU, Peterson earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Thorpe Award and Bednarik Award in 2010 as the nation's top defensive back and defensive player, respectively.

Peterson's dominance in the secondary helped elevate LSU’s defense to elite status. He continued his success in the NFL, becoming one of the league's premier cornerbacks with multiple Pro Bowl selections. Peterson’s legacy at LSU is marked by his outstanding defensive performances and significant impact on the field.

6. Josh Reed (WR, 1999-2001)

Josh Reed is one of the most prolific wide receivers in LSU history. Known for his reliable hands, route-running, and ability to make big plays, Reed set numerous school and SEC records. In 2001, he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver after amassing 1,740 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Reed’s contributions helped transform LSU’s passing attack and set a high standard for future receivers. He went on to have a solid NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, but his college accomplishments and record-breaking performances ensure his place among the greatest Tigers.

Tyrann Mathieu, also known as the “Honey Badger,” was one of the most electrifying and dynamic defensive players in LSU football history. Despite playing only two seasons, Mathieu's impact was immense, earning unanimous All-American honors in 2011 and winning the Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player.

Mathieu's knack for making game-changing plays, including interceptions, forced fumbles, and punt returns, made him a fan favorite and a key player in LSU's defense. His success continued in the NFL, where he became a multiple-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. Mathieu's legacy at LSU is defined by his playmaking ability and unforgettable performances.

8. Glenn Dorsey (DT, 2004-2007)

Glenn Dorsey was one of the most dominant defensive linemen in college football history. Known for his strength, quickness, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses, Dorsey earned unanimous All-American honors in 2006 and 2007. He won multiple awards, including the Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy, and Nagurski Trophy.

Dorsey played a crucial role in leading LSU to a national championship in 2007. He went on to have a solid NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Dorsey’s impact on the field and his contributions to LSU’s success make him one of the greatest players in program history.

Leonard Fournette was one of the most powerful and dynamic running backs in LSU football history. Known for his combination of size, speed, and agility, Fournette finished his college career with 3,830 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. In 2015, he set the school single-season rushing record with 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Fournette's impact on the LSU offense was immense, and his performances drew national attention. He went on to have a successful NFL career, including a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette’s contributions to LSU and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Tigers history.

Joe Burrow's impact on LSU football is unparalleled. Transferring from Ohio State, in just two seasons, Burrow transformed the program and led the Tigers to one of the greatest seasons in college football history. In 2019, he won the Heisman Trophy, setting multiple records, including the single-season touchdown passes (60) and total touchdowns (65). Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and led LSU to an undefeated season and a national championship.

Burrow's leadership, accuracy, and poise under pressure made him one of the most remarkable quarterbacks in college football history. He was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and quickly became a rising star in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. He would end up leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season.

Honorable Mentions

Several other players have made significant contributions to the LSU football program: