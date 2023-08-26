The National Hockey League offseason is finally drawing to a close, with players across the league returning to their respective cities and getting back on the ice after a long summer. The well is dry in terms of NHL free agents, with almost all of the big names finding a home for 2023-24 (and in some cases, beyond).

But NHL general managers are still hard at work, with multiple trades being made since July 1st, including the Erik Karlsson and Alex DeBrincat blockbusters. Still, there are a few key players who have not been moved, but certainly may before the start of the season. There are a ton of excellent players who are approaching the final years of their contracts, and seem inevitable to be traded before next summer.

Any of the below players could be dealt before the 2023-24 season starts, sometime during the campaign, next summer, or not at all. But for the sake of this exercise, we’re looking at the players who are most likely to change teams sooner rather than later.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals star forward Evgeny Kuznetsov requested a trade out of the nation’s capital last season, but GM Brian McLellan has been unsuccessful finding a suitable landing spot for the Russian center. Kuzy was a huge part of the 2018 Stanley Cup team, but he may be past his heyday after scoring 78 points in 79 games in 2021-22 and following it up with a disappointing 55 points last season.

The 31-year-old Kuznetsov could definitely have a bounce-back campaign, but on the wrong side of 30, it’s precarious. He has two more years remaining on his contract at an AAV of $7.8 million, which presumably has shied teams away from potentially pursuing him. He has a 15-team no-trade clause, and unless the Capitals are willing to retain salary, it will be very difficult for a contending team to acquire him.

There’s no guarantee that Kuznetsov will be dealt after new coach Spencer Carbery told NHL.com that he had spoken with the former superstar, but he’s still one of the franchise’s best trade chips as a rebuild looms for an aging roster.

Connor Hellebuyck & Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the NHL, and it’s not often one of them get made available. Hellebuyck has basically told the Winnipeg Jets he isn’t interested in re-signing, which means GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will either need to move him while his value is high, or lose him for nothing in free agency. That’s the exact same boat center Mark Scheifele is in, with his contract also set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Hellebuyck and Scheifele have been the heart and soul of the Jets for nearly a decade, but it seems to be the end of an era in Manitoba. Both of them could fetch a great deal for Winnipeg if the right offer comes around. Hellebuyck led the NHL in starts last season and accumulated a very solid .920 save percentage, while Scheifele remains a highly productive player after scoring 42 goals and 68 points in 81 games last season.

Both players will be looking at large contract extensions, but for a team that has a need for either player, it could make sense. Multiple teams would covet a stud like Hellebuyck, while an organization like the Boston Bruins, who just lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement, should be in the market for Mark Scheifele.

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are primed to be awful next season after new GM Danny Briere made it clear the team was in full rebuild mode. Travis Konecny is the best trade chip the squad has to offer, after the 26-year-old scored at a point-per-game clip in 2022-23. Konecny has two seasons remaining on his six-year, $33 million deal, and will inevitably be due for a huge raise when that contract is up.

For that reason, Briere should absolutely be listening to any and all offers for the Canadian, whose value is at an all-time high after scoring 31 goals and 61 points in 60 games last year. Konecny should be traded before the season starts as the team looks to bring along the next generation of talent to help compete for a postseason spot in the near future.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm is one of multiple Calgary Flames players who are reportedly not planning to sign in Alberta when their contracts end next summer, joining Noah Hanifin and Mikael Backlund. Lindholm is a fantastic two-way player; the 28-year-old scored 42 goals and 82 points in 82 games last year.

He’s a player that GM Craig Conroy can’t afford to lose for nothing in free agency next season, and with his future in Canada murky, it’s time to trade the team’s top center while his value is as high as it is.