Stephen Curry is popularly regarded as the best shooter in the world. Curry has shot his way to four NBA championships, a Finals MVP, and two NBA MVPs. Internationally, Curry has also proven himself by winning two-straight gold medals at the FIBA World Cup. However, this was before winning championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Curiously, Curry has yet to make an appearance for Team USA at the Summer Olympic Games. Thankfully, that will change at this year's 2024 Paris Olympics. With Curry officially making his Olympic debut in the near future, let's rank Stephen Curry's 10 greatest moments in a Team USA uniform.

10. Breakout game vs. Serbia

Stephen Curry made his national team debut at the 2007 FIBA U19 World Championship. His most impressive game in the tournament came in Team USA's third assignment against Serbia, which featured a young Boban Marjanovic.

A young Curry finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Curry shot 6-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 on 3-pointers to help Team USA escape with an 82-78 victory.

9. Silver medal at the 2007 FIBA U19 World Championship

Curry's national team debut saw him average 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. While Curry showed some bright moments, it wasn't enough for Team USA to win it all. In a rematch against Serbia, USA lost the gold-medal game, 74-69. Although they lost the game, USA still came away with podium finish by bringing home the silver medal.

8. Showing his wares at the 2010 Team USA Showcase

Prior to making his senior national team debut in 2010, Curry showcased his wares at the 2010 USA Basketball Showcase. Despite playing against grizzled NBA veterans, Curry was unfazed and came to play.

He scored 14 points in the star-studded scrimmage for Team White. Although he was one of the youngest at that time, Curry didn't play like it to secure a roster spot at the 2010 FIBA World Championship-bound Team USA squad.

7. Setting up The Manimal

Although a trip to the 2014 FIBA World Cup Finals was up for grabs, Curry wasn't feeling the pressure. In fact, he managed to make a no-look pass to Kenneth Faried for a crazy poster dunk against Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas. It's safe to say that this is one of those plays where you just couldn't decide whether the pass or the shot was better.

6. Quarterback pass to Kenneth Faried

Speaking of Kenneth Faried, it's safe to say that both he and Curry made some beautiful music together at the 2014 FIBA World Cup. In this play, Curry made a long outlet pass to Faried, who finished with an alley-oop dunk. Noticing that the New Zealand defense didn't set quick enough after making a shot, Team USA certainly made them pay.

5. Toying with Puerto Rico in an exhibition game

Gearing up for the 2014 FIBA World Cup, Team USA played a friendly against Puerto Rico in Madison Square Garden. On their home turf, Curry just went off. Despite going against a handful of NBA veterans, the Warriors star registered 20 points and four assists.

He also was 6-of-7 from the field overall and made four of five 3-pointers in just 18 minutes of action en route to a 112-86 win.

4. Splash Brothers gang up on Lithuania

While Curry was having fun throwing passes at The Manimal, there's no question that he also enjoyed playing alongside his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Before they led the Warriors to a dynasty, Lithuania certainly got an early glimpse of how deadly this duo can be at their peak. Both Curry and Thompson combined for 29 points. They were also responsible for five of Team USA's nine total triples.

3. Stephen Curry lights up Mexico

Curry's best game for Team USA in the 2014 World Cup came against Mexico in the Round of 16. He finished with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds in the 86-63 victory for the Americans.

Stephen Curry helps Team USA win World Championship

Curry wasn't exactly a standout in his senior national team debut. In fact, at the 2010 FIBA World Championship, the four-time NBA champion only tallied 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

However, he did just enough to show glimpses en route to helping Team USA come away with the gold medal while going undefeated. As a result, it marked the first time Curry won gold at the international stage.

1. Gold at the 2014 FIBA World Cup

With more experience under his belt, Curry suited up for Team USA at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, marking only the second time he wore the national colors at the senior level. Curry showed a much more polished game and improved his averages to 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a starter.

Thanks to Curry's playmaking and elite shooting, Team USA cruised to the gold medal and maintained its undefeated streak. It marked the last time Team USA won gold at the FIBA World Cup.