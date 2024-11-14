Free agency is one of the most exciting times in the NBA. Here, not only teams can upgrade their rosters, but fans could also witness superstars making a change of scenery, which could potentially alter the NBA landscape. Here are the nine most shocking free-agent decisions in NBA history, ranked.

9. The King spurns Cavs again, heads to LA

Anytime the best player in the league switches teams, it is quite a shock to the NBA. However, this was the third time LeBron James had switched teams, and it was long rumored that the Los Angeles Lakers and The King had mutual interest in 2018. Who wouldn't want to play for a storied franchise in the second-largest media market in the United States.

8. Karl Malone joins the Purple and Gold for Gold

Playing pretty much his entire career with the Utah Jazz, NBA fans were convinced that Karl Malone was a Jazz for life, especially after leading them to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances. However, Malone chose the unexpected by joining the Lakers in 2003 with the hopes of winning an NBA title in his final year.

Malone teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Gary Payton but were disappointed by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals.

7. DeAndre Jordan stays put in Los Angeles

While DeAndre Jordan was an All-Star big man, his free-agency decision turned out to be more dramatic than expected. The Dallas Mavericks nearly secured the services of Jordan with a four-year deal worth $80 million ready to be signed.

However, the Los Angeles Clippers pulled out all the stops in securing the services of the former NBA rebounding leader by locking him in his home to retain his services. His return made Jordan one of the greatest Clippers of all time.

6. Steve Nash returns to Phoenix

With Steve Nash having successful seasons with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Dirk Nowitzki, the Canadian guard did the unexpected in 2004 by returning to the team that drafted him into the NBA in the first place.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban wasn't willing to match the offer sheet, opting instead to add other pieces for a championship team around Dirk Nowitzki. However, Nash did find some success individually by winning a pair of NBA MVP awards.

5. Shaquille O'Neal arrives at Hollywood

Had Shaquille O'Neal stayed in Orlando, the franchise would probably at least have one championship banner. However, that isn't the case. O'Neal was easily a generational talent as an unstoppable force in the paint.

But when the Magic had the chance to keep Shaq, they lowballed their offer, prompting the Big Diesel to take his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996. To this day, the Magic have yet to win a title while O'Neal won three in Los Angeles and one in Miami with the Heat.

4. LeBron James comes home to Cleveland

After shocking the NBA with The Decision in 2010, James took the NBA by storm once again after opting to return home to Cleveland in 2014. With an experience that saw him win two NBA championships in Miami, James wanted to fulfill his promise of bringing the coveted title to his home city, Cleveland.

The move reaped benefits as The Chosen One returned home and made do his promise by winning a championship at the expense of the 73-9 Warriors.

3. Michael Jordan returns to the NBA with the Wizards

After Michael Jordan completed the second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, NBA fans were convinced that His Airness had successfully completed his NBA comeback while cementing his legacy.

However, thanks to Doug Collins, Jordan laced up his basketball sneakers once again to suit up for the Washington Wizards in 2001 after three years of retirement. The move gave fans another opportunity to have one last look at the GOAT.

2. Kevin Durant joins the Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder were close to advancing to the 2016 NBA Finals after taking a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals until Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors came back to send Kevin Durant and the Thunder home.

But if that wasn't shocking enough, the Warriors lost to the Cavaliers in the same fashion, prompting them to target Durant during free agency. In shocking fashion, Durant opted to wear a Warriors uniform, causing Thunder fans to riot.

However, Durant did win two NBA championships and Finals MVPs with Golden State. Durant signing with the Warriors ultimately altered the course of NBA history.

1. LeBron James' The Decision to join Miami

Not a lot of drama surrounding free agency was as big as the time LeBron James opted to join the Miami Heat in 2010. Here, Cavaliers fans felt betrayed with James' The Decision. The move allowed James to form a Big Three in South Beach composed of himself, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

The move formed a dynasty that saw the Heat make four-straight NBA Finals with two NBA championships. The aftermath saw burned LeBron Cavs jerseys and a huge amount of haters against The King.