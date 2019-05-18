The NFL is advancing towards being a pass-happy league. Last year, 27 of the 32 teams in the NFL attempted 500 or more pass attempts on offense.

In addition, six teams attempted 600 or more passing attempts, with the Pittsburgh Steelers throwing it 689 times. With the passing game becoming the dominant source of offense, teams need a talented group of wide receivers.

There are a ton of teams who boast a great receiving corp heading into 2019. Although, there are a few teams who have arguably the best receiving group in the league on their roster.

Here are the top three receiving groups in the NFL coming into the 2019 regular season.

3. Atlanta Falcons

WRs: Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley

2018 Stats:

Julio Jones: 113 Receptions, 1,677 Yards, 8 Touchdowns

Mohamed Sanu: 66 Receptions, 838 Yards, 4 Touchdowns

Calvin Ridley: 64 Receptions, 821 Yards, 10 Touchdowns

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the best offenses in the NFL with their wide receivers leading the way. Of course, Julio Jones is one of the best receivers in the NFL but the guys alongside him are talented as well.

Last season, the Falcons top three receivers produced 243 catches, 3,336 yards, and 22 touchdowns. Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t lie. Their production alone makes them one of the best receiving corps in the NFL but they’re all talented as well.

Sanu has been one of the most solid receivers in the NFL since joining Atlanta in 2016. He’s had 59 passes and 650 yards in every season with the Falcons.

Ridley is an up and coming star at the receiver position. In his rookie season in 2018, Ridley terrorized opposing defenses, scoring 10 touchdowns. The Falcons and Cleveland Browns are close for the third-best receiving group but the production from Atlanta give them the edge.

It’s hard to argue against Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry so it’s understandable if someone put the Browns at three.

2. Minnesota Vikings

WRs: Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Laquon Treadwell

2018 Stats:

Adam Thielen: 113 Receptions, 1,373 Yards, 9 Touchdowns

Stefon Diggs: 102 Receptions, 1,021 Yards, 9 Touchdowns

Laquon Treadwell: 35 Receptions, 302 Yards, 1 Touchdown

The Minnesota Vikings could have arguably the best receiver duo in the NFL with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Laquon Treadwell has struggled in his first couple of seasons but he still has the potential to be a solid receiver.

The Vikings love to throw the ball a lot with Kirk Cousins under center. Their high-priced signal caller doesn’t lack weapons to throw to within the offense.

Thielen is a phenomenal story that continues to be told. He was undrafted but has become one of the best receivers in the NFL in the last couple of years by developing a well-rounded game.

Then Diggs is one of the best route runners on the other side and is dynamic with the ball in his hands. Diggs has become underrated with Thielen getting the shine but make no mistake, Diggs is very good.

Again, Treadwell has gotten off to a slow start in the NFL since being drafted 23rd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Although, in the Vikings pass-oriented offense his potential is still through the roof.

1. Los Angeles Rams

WRs: Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp

2018 Stats:

Brandin Cooks: 80 Receptions, 1,204 Yards, 5 Touchdowns

Robert Woods: 86 Receptions, 1,219 Yards, 6 Touchdowns

Cooper Kupp: 40 Receptions, 566 Yards, 6 Touchdowns

The Los Angeles Rams likely have the most well-rounded receiving corp in the NFL. Not many teams have two great receivers on their offense, let alone three like the Rams have.

Before diving into the Rams receiving group, you have to consider the fact that Los Angeles would’ve had three 1,000-yard receivers in 2018 if Kupp didn’t get hurt. Kupp went down with a torn ACL in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cooks has been on three different teams in the past three seasons but has found a home in Los Angeles. He has had 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past three seasons, including last year.

Woods might be the most underrated receiver in the whole NFL. Since signing with the Rams in 2017, he’s been a fantastic addition to the Rams offense. His ability to be versatile within the offense makes Sean McVay’s system work to perfection.

In addition, Kupp is another young receiver who has the potential of being one of the best wideouts in the NFL. In just 14 starts, Kupp has 102 receptions, 1,435 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Again, the Rams could’ve had the sixth 1,000-yard receiving trio of all-time if Kupp remained healthy in 2018.