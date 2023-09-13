Selena Gomez has found herself in the social media spotlight after her reaction to Chris Brown's VMA nomination went viral. During the announcement of the Best R&B nominees at the VMAs, Gomez's facial expression and applause took an unexpected turn when Chris Brown's name was called, TMZ reports. She momentarily appeared disapproving but quickly resumed clapping as the next nominee was announced.

Social media quickly lit up with memes and comments about Gomez's reaction, with many praising her for seemingly expressing her feelings honestly. In response to the online chatter, Gomez commented on an Instagram clip of the moment, simply writing, “Who cares lol.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it seems that Gomez later had a change of heart regarding her meme-worthy moment. She took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation, stating, “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Despite her initial frustration, Gomez later poked fun at herself by sharing a photo with her best friend Taylor Swift. In the picture, the two artists are seen embracing and smiling, with Gomez humorously captioning it, “She looks stunning, I look constipated.”

Gomez's candid reaction to the VMA nomination announcement and her subsequent response to the online attention have sparked a mix of reactions from her fans and followers. While some praised her for being authentic, others appreciated her ability to maintain a sense of humor amid the social media frenzy.

Selena Gomez's presence at the VMAs and her candid reactions continue to be a topic of discussion among fans and the online community.