The Toronto Raptors go on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the NBA In-Season Tournament! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are 8-9 to start this season, and they are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Pascal Siakam has taken over as the leading scorer for the Raptors with 20.0 points per game. He is also averaging 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Scottie Barnes is still having a good season. He is averaging 19.0 points per game, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Defensively, Barnes is averaging 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Both of those stats lead the team. Dennis Schroder holds the team lead in assists with 9.1 per contest.

The Nets are 8-8, and they have won their last two games. Miles Bridges leads the active players on the team with 21.8 points per game. He also leads the team in steals with 1.1 per game. Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists with 6.3 per game while Day'Ron Sharpe leads active players with 6.6 rebounds per game. Ben Simmons is still out of the lineup, Cam Thomas is doubtful for the game, and Nic Claxton is questionable. Cameron Johnson does expect to play in the game, though.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Nets Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors-Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet (Canada), Yes Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto is at full health for this game, and that is only going to help them. Barnes, Siakam, Schroder, and O.G. Anunoby will need to play well. The key to this game will be scoring over 110 points. Toronto has scored over 110 points in eight of their 17 games this season. In those games, the Raptors are 7-1. When they score below that mark, the Raptors are 1-8. Brooklyn allows 114.6 points per game, so the Raptors have a great chance to score over 110. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn winning their last two games without some key pieces has been impressive. They came back from a massive defecit to beat the Chicago Bulls after scoring 44 points in the second quarter. They were also able to beat the Miami Heat by holding them to less than 100 points. The Nets can play some decent defense, and that is what they will have to do in this game.

The Magic number for the Raptors is 110. That happens to be the same magic number for the Nets. Brooklyn has allowed less than 110 points seven times this season. In those games, the Nets have a record of 7-0. Brooklyn needs to keep the Raptors below that number in this game. If they do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Nets Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. The evidence of that is in the spread. Brooklyn is favored by just two points, so the sportsbooks expect a close one. For the winner of this game, I am going to roll with the Raptors. I think Toronto will be able to get to that 110 point mark, and that should help them win the game, and cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Nets Prediction & Pick: Raptors +2 (-110), Under 233.5 (-110)