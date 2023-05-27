Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Saturday proved to be a special day for Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, who is finally getting his crack as an NBA head coach. The Milwaukee Bucks are set to hire Griffin as the replacement for Mike Budenholzer and shortly after the news came out, Fred VanVleet couldn’t help but be happy for his now-former assistant coach.

VanVleet is thrilled for Griffin to get the chance to lead a championship-caliber team, although they failed to live up to those expectations in the playoffs.

Griffin has been with the Raps since 2018 and was a key part of Nick Nurse’s staff. Nurse was also a leading candidate for the Bucks job but pulled out of the race after meeting with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Griffin has paid his dues in this league after a brief playing career, spending time coaching with the Bulls, Magic, Thunder, and also, Milwaukee, who he first worked with when he got into coaching back in 2018. The connection is there.

Although Griffin was involved in a domestic violence case with his former wife back in 2020, that’s clearly in the rearview. He was important in helping the Raptors players develop over the last five years and has no shortage of experience in the Association.

As for Toronto, their coaching staff is about to look a whole lot different after parting ways with Nurse and then also seeing Griffin head for greener pastures. It also appears to be a very interesting offseason ahead for them, with VanVleet a UFA and several others rumored to be potentially on their way out.